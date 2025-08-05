MYSL 10th Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Plymouth, MA 02360, USA
If you would like to join us for dinner only. 12:30 PM at Squirrel Run.
This includes a 2-hole tee sponsor AND your name or company name on a large sign prominently displayed at registration.
Your company’s name or name of your choice will be prominently displayed on 2 tee boxes.
In recognition of the sponsorship donation, a sign with your company’s name or name of your choice will be displayed at the Tee boxes on the day of the event.
You may also make a donation of a gift certificate or merchandise for our raffle table. Please add this to your registration and we will be in touch.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!