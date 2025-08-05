Middleboro Youth Softball League

Hosted by

Middleboro Youth Softball League

About this event

MYSL 10th Annual Golf Tournament

32 Elderberry Dr

Plymouth, MA 02360, USA

Golf and Dinner
$120
Golf and Dinner Foursome
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Dinner Only
$25

If you would like to join us for dinner only. 12:30 PM at Squirrel Run.

"Home Run" Super Sponsor
$250

This includes a 2-hole tee sponsor AND your name or company name on a large sign prominently displayed at registration.

"Triple" 2-Hole Tee Sponsor
$100

Your company’s name or name of your choice will be prominently displayed on 2 tee boxes.

"Double" Tee Sponsor
$50

In recognition of the sponsorship donation, a sign with your company’s name or name of your choice will be displayed at the Tee boxes on the day of the event.

"Single" Sponsorship - General
$25
Raffle Table Donation
Free

You may also make a donation of a gift certificate or merchandise for our raffle table. Please add this to your registration and we will be in touch.

Add a donation for Middleboro Youth Softball League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!