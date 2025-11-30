Riverdale Choral Society

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Riverdale Choral Society

About this event

Mystery and Majesty: RCS Winter Concert: Comp tickets

Christ Church Riverdale

5040 Henry Hudson Parkway East, Bronx, NY 10471

General admission, included in payment of Membership Dues
Free

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