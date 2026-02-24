About this event
🎨🐾 Mystery Pet Portrait Fundraiser 🐾🎨
Receive a one-of-a-kind portrait of your pet created by a mystery artist whose skill level may range from professional to amateurs who “just love to draw for fun!”
Here’s how it works:
• Make your donation
• Submit a photo of your pet (photo guidelines will be provided)
• Your mystery artist will be assigned
• They will have two months to complete their masterpiece
The fun part? You won’t know who your artist is until you receive your artwork!
Depending on the medium selected by your artist, you may receive:
• A high-resolution digital file emailed to you that you can print and frame
OR
• A physical sculpture or canvas shipped directly to you.(The artist donated shipping in this case.)
Every portrait supports Spay N Save, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing affordable spay & neuter services and lifesaving care to our community.
Spots are limited, reserve yours before they’re gone!
Let’s turn creativity into lifesaving care. 🐾✨
Have two pets you adore? Include them both in one custom mystery portrait!
With this option, your artist will create a unique piece of artwork featuring two pets together in a single portrait.
Your mystery artist could be a professional, an art student, or someone who simply loves to create, and you won’t know who your artist is until you receive your finished piece!
Here’s how it works:
• Make your donation
• Submit one clear photo that includes both pets (photo guidelines will be provided)
• Your mystery artist will be assigned
• They will have two months to complete your masterpiece
Depending on the medium chosen by your artist, you may receive:
• A high-resolution digital file emailed to you that you can print and frame
OR
• A physical sculpture or canvas shipped to you
Every donation supports Spay N Save, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing affordable spay & neuter services and lifesaving veterinary care in our community.
Spots are limited, reserve yours before they’re gone!
Let’s turn creativity into lifesaving care. 🐾✨
Choose this tier to receive a custom mystery 1 pet portrait with shipping included for physical artwork.
Your mystery artist could be a professional, an art student, or someone who simply loves to create, and you won’t know who your artist is until you receive your finished piece!
For this tier, artwork will be completed by a professional or art students only (amateur artists will not be assigned to this level).
Here’s how it works:
• Make your $100 donation
• Submit a photo of your pet (photo guidelines will be provided)
• A mystery artist will be assigned
• Your artist will have two months to complete your masterpiece
Depending on the medium selected, you may receive:
• A high-resolution digital file emailed to you
OR
• A physical sculpture or canvas shipped directly to you (shipping included in this tier)
Feel free to add a donation to help cover shipping costs, since our artists are worldwide.
Your donation directly supports Spay N Save, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing affordable spay & neuter services and lifesaving veterinary care in our community.
Spots are limited, reserve yours before they’re gone!
Let’s turn creativity into lifesaving care. 🐾✨
Choose this tier to receive a custom mystery 2 pet: 1 portrait with shipping included for physical artwork.
Your mystery artist could be a professional, an art student, or someone who simply loves to create, and you won’t know who your artist is until you receive your finished piece!
For this tier, artwork will be completed by a professional or art students only (amateur artists will not be assigned to this level).
Here’s how it works:
• Make your $120 donation
• Submit a photo of your pet (photo guidelines will be provided)
• A mystery artist will be assigned
• Your artist will have two months to complete your masterpiece
Depending on the medium selected, you may receive:
• A high-resolution digital file emailed to you
OR
• A physical sculpture or canvas shipped directly to you (shipping included in this tier)
Feel free to add a donation to help cover shipping costs since our artist are from around the world.
Your donation directly supports Spay N Save, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing affordable spay & neuter services and lifesaving veterinary care in our community.
Spots are limited, reserve yours before they’re gone!
Let’s turn creativity into lifesaving care. 🐾✨
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!