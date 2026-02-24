🎨🐾 Mystery Pet Portrait Fundraiser 🐾🎨





Receive a one-of-a-kind portrait of your pet created by a mystery artist whose skill level may range from professional to amateurs who “just love to draw for fun!”





Here’s how it works:

• Make your donation

• Submit a photo of your pet (photo guidelines will be provided)

• Your mystery artist will be assigned

• They will have two months to complete their masterpiece

The fun part? You won’t know who your artist is until you receive your artwork!





Depending on the medium selected by your artist, you may receive:

• A high-resolution digital file emailed to you that you can print and frame

OR

• A physical sculpture or canvas shipped directly to you.(The artist donated shipping in this case.)





Every portrait supports Spay N Save, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing affordable spay & neuter services and lifesaving care to our community.





Spots are limited, reserve yours before they’re gone!





Let’s turn creativity into lifesaving care. 🐾✨