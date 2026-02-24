Mystic Learning Center's Spring for Children Silent Auction

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This package consists of 4 infield grandstand tickets to see a 2026 Red Sox home game of your choosing and a VIP tour through the iconic Fenway Park! In addition to this, the package offers the opportunity to watch warm-ups on the warning track and a personalized message on the scoreboard.
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This auction item gets you an immersive escape room experience at Boda Borg - you will receive a $150 gift card to explore the many exciting quests of Boda Borg!
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Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of a Total Wine & More store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Value - $600**
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Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of art with this exclusive cultural package.
Enjoy two tickets to the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, where bold, cutting-edge works meet stunning waterfront views in the Seaport District. Then, step into timeless beauty with four tickets to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, a one-of-a-kind Venetian-style palace filled with masterworks and a breathtaking courtyard garden.
From contemporary creativity to historic elegance, this experience offers the perfect blend of Boston’s dynamic art scene. Whether you’re planning a memorable outing with friends or a series of inspiring visits, this package is your gateway to two of the city’s most beloved cultural treasures.
Bid now and treat yourself (or someone special) to an unforgettable journey through art, architecture, and atmosphere!
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Get ready to explore Boston from every angle—by land, by water, and through the wonders of science! This exciting package includes four tickets to the Museum of Science, where curiosity comes to life with interactive exhibits and hands-on discovery for all ages.
Then, make a splash aboard the iconic Boston Duck Tours, a one-of-a-kind journey through the city streets before cruising right into the Charles River—don’t forget to try your hand at quacking like a local!
Complete your adventure with two tickets to the New England Aquarium, where you’ll come face-to-face with fascinating marine life, from playful penguins to mesmerizing ocean creatures.
Perfect for families, visitors, or anyone looking to rediscover the magic of Boston, this package is packed with unforgettable experiences and nonstop fun.
Bid now and dive into discovery, adventure, and classic Boston charm!
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