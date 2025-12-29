Mystic Society of Charis at Solomon Park Kid & Pet Parade

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About this event
Pet Parade participants are invited to decorate, dress up, and show off their pets in a theme of their choice! Pets can walk on a leash or ride in a stroller/wagon, and owners are encouraged to dress to match their pet’s theme for extra fun. Decorations can include costumes, themed leashes, bandanas, bows, signs, or stroller/wagon décor—anything creative that’s comfortable and safe for your pet. Please make sure pets are friendly, securely leashed or contained, and able to handle a crowd and noise.
A Wagon Float is a themed, decorated wagon that your child rides in while an adult pulls the wagon along the parade route. Families can decorate the wagon in any theme of their choice—think colors, signs, streamers, or simple props that bring the theme to life. The child may also dress to match the theme. Wagons should be safe, sturdy, and easy to pull.
A Walking Float is a wearable “float-style” costume made from decorated cardboard and lightweight materials, designed around any theme of your choice. The child walks in the parade while wearing or carrying their creation—like a mini float on their body. Costumes should allow clear visibility, comfortable movement, and safe walking (no sharp edges or heavy pieces).
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