Mystic Society of Charis at Solomon Park Kid & Pet Parade

Pet Parade participants are invited to decorate, dress up, and show off their pets in a theme of their choice! Pets can walk on a leash or ride in a stroller/wagon, and owners are encouraged to dress to match their pet’s theme for extra fun. Decorations can include costumes, themed leashes, bandanas, bows, signs, or stroller/wagon décor—anything creative that’s comfortable and safe for your pet. Please make sure pets are friendly, securely leashed or contained, and able to handle a crowd and noise.