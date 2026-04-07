Mystics Du Mayhem

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Mystics Du Mayhem

About the memberships

Mystics Du Mayhem's Memberships

Full Membership
$500

No expiration

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  • Full Membership dues are $500, due by May 1 
  • Full Members are required to participate in at least two krewe events, (to be permitted to ride in the parade) whether that’s helping secure sponsorships, assisting with setup or cleanup, decorating, coordinating, or supporting in other meaningful ways.
Associate Membership
$350

No expiration

CHECK YOUR EMAIL THIS WAS VOTED ON BY THE BOARD

  • Associate Membership dues are $350, due by May 1 
  • Associate Members are required to participate in at least one krewe event, whether that’s helping secure sponsorships, assisting with setup or cleanup, decorating, coordinating, or supporting in other meaningful ways
  • If float spots become available before the parade, Associate Members will be offered the opportunity to ride for an additional fee

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