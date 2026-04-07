Mystics Du Mayhem's Memberships

Full Members are required to participate in at least two krewe events, (to be permitted to ride in the parade) whether that’s helping secure sponsorships, assisting with setup or cleanup, decorating, coordinating, or supporting in other meaningful ways.
CHECK YOUR EMAIL THIS WAS VOTED ON BY THE BOARD
Full Membership dues are $500, due by May 1
Full Members are required to participate in at least two krewe events, (to be permitted to ride in the parade) whether that’s helping secure sponsorships, assisting with setup or cleanup, decorating, coordinating, or supporting in other meaningful ways.
Associate Membership
$350
No expiration
CHECK YOUR EMAIL THIS WAS VOTED ON BY THE BOARD
Associate Membership dues are $350, due by May 1
Associate Members are required to participate in at least one krewe event, whether that’s helping secure sponsorships, assisting with setup or cleanup, decorating, coordinating, or supporting in other meaningful ways
If float spots become available before the parade, Associate Members will be offered the opportunity to ride for an additional fee
CHECK YOUR EMAIL THIS WAS VOTED ON BY THE BOARD
Associate Membership dues are $350, due by May 1
Associate Members are required to participate in at least one krewe event, whether that’s helping secure sponsorships, assisting with setup or cleanup, decorating, coordinating, or supporting in other meaningful ways
If float spots become available before the parade, Associate Members will be offered the opportunity to ride for an additional fee
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