NA Bands Sponsorships 2025-26

♫ Full-page ad in the 6 high school concert programs for the 2024-2025 school year (2 NASH concert programs, 2 NAI concert programs, and 2 High School Jazz Band concert programs.) ♫ 8 Dedicated social media mentions over the calendar year with an image. Logo on 1 game day image post, and 1 indoor percussion show day post. ♫ Web link to sponsor’s website from naband.membershiptoolkit.com. ♫ Personalized band sponsor photo plaque.
♫ Half-page ad in the 6 high school concert programs for the 2024-2025 school year (2 NASH concert programs, 2 NAI concert programs, and 2 High School Jazz Band concert programs.) ♫ 5 Dedicated social media mentions over the calendar year with an image. ♫ Web link to sponsor’s website from naband.membershiptoolkit.com. ♫ Personalized band sponsor photo plaque.
♫ Quarter-page ad in the 6 high school concert programs for the 2024-2025 school year (2 NASH concert programs, 2 NAI concert programs, and 2 High School Jazz Band concert programs.) ♫ 4 Dedicated social media mentions over the calendar year with an image. ♫ Web link to sponsor’s website from naband.membershiptoolkit.com. ♫ Personalized band sponsor photo plaque
♫ Quarter-page ad in the 6 high school concert programs for the 2024-2025 school year (2 NASH concert programs, 2 NAI concert programs, and 2 High School Jazz Band concert programs) ♫ 3 General social media mentions with other Bronze Level Sponsors ♫ Web link to sponsor’s website from naband.membershiptoolkit.com
