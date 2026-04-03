Bishop Museum

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Bishop Museum

About this shop

Nā ʻIli o Kahe (Wahi Pana Kona Low T-Shirt Fundraiser 2 of 3)

Small T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

Small Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

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Medium T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

Medium Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

0
Large T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

Large Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

0
X-Large T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

X-Large Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

0
XX-Large T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

XX-Large Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!