Nā Kai ʻEwalu Holo Holo Tote

Limited Edition! Nā Kai ʻEwalu created an exclusive custom bag with ALOHA Collection! You will be contacted with pick up date and location (on Maui); expected to arrive in June. Shipping available if unable to pick up.





This reversible splash proof bag is roomy and perfect for regatta or beach days. Our original crown flower lei is displayed on outside and palaka on the inside. 23” W x 13.5” H. All Sales Final.





Please note an optional 17% transaction fee will be added to your order, you can change this amount by choosing other and adding $0 or any other amount which goes to the Zeffy platform.