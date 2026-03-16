Mākeke o NKE

About this shop
Custom NKE Lei shirt made exclusively for Nā Kai ʻEwalu.
Menʻs cut T-Shirt, original NKE Design with warrior.
Long sleeve jersey. Keiki sizes only.
NKE lei stickers, 2 small size stickers included.
Short sleeve with tribal print. Adult unisex and keiki size available.
Long sleeve with tribal print. Adult unisex size only.
NKE Palaka Patch Trucker Hat.
Large Sticker with black border
Small Sticker with black border
Large sticker with white border
Small sticker with white border
Black border with paddle
Black border with waʻa
White border with paddle
Nā Kai ʻEwalu
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