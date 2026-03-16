Na Kai Ewalu

Offered by

Na Kai Ewalu

About this shop

Mākeke o NKE

Womenʻs T-shirt item
Womenʻs T-shirt item
Womenʻs T-shirt item
Womenʻs T-shirt
$256

Custom NKE Lei shirt made exclusively for Nā Kai ʻEwalu.

0
$5
$5
0
Menʻs T-Shirt item
Menʻs T-Shirt item
Menʻs T-Shirt
$25

Menʻs cut T-Shirt, original NKE Design with warrior.

0
Keiki Long Sleeve Jersey item
Keiki Long Sleeve Jersey
$5

Long sleeve jersey. Keiki sizes only.

0
Lei Sticker Sticker - Small item
Lei Sticker Sticker - Small item
Lei Sticker Sticker - Small
$15

NKE lei stickers, 2 small size stickers included.

0
Tribal Short Sleeve Jersey item
Tribal Short Sleeve Jersey item
Tribal Short Sleeve Jersey
$10

Short sleeve with tribal print. Adult unisex and keiki size available.

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Tribal Long Sleeve Jersey item
Tribal Long Sleeve Jersey
$10

Long sleeve with tribal print. Adult unisex size only.

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Palaka Patch NKE Trucker Hat item
Palaka Patch NKE Trucker Hat item
Palaka Patch NKE Trucker Hat item
Palaka Patch NKE Trucker Hat
$22

NKE Palaka Patch Trucker Hat.

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Palaka NKE Sticker item
Palaka NKE Sticker
$9

Large Sticker with black border

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Palaka NKE Sticker item
Palaka NKE Sticker
$7

Small Sticker with black border

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NKE Palaka Sticker item
NKE Palaka Sticker
$9

Large sticker with white border

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NKE Palaka Sticker item
NKE Palaka Sticker
$7

Small sticker with white border

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Palaka Patch Sticker item
Palaka Patch Sticker
$7

Black border with paddle

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Palaka Patch Sticker item
Palaka Patch Sticker
$7

Black border with waʻa

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Palaka Patch Sticker item
Palaka Patch Sticker
$7

White border with paddle

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Mauna & Kai Sticker item
Mauna & Kai Sticker
$9

Nā Kai ʻEwalu

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