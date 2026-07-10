Na Ohana O Na Hui Waa Inc
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A red and yellow sleeve is on the left foreground, with the word "GEAR" in yellow vertical text, against a blue background featuring a white championship logo for a regatta in 2026.
Na Ohana O Na Hui Waa Inc

Offered by

Na Ohana O Na Hui Waa Inc

About this shop

Sales closed

Nā ʻOhana O Nā Hui Waʻa Shop

Pick-up location

Race Day Merch Tent,

Add a donation for Na Ohana O Na Hui Waa Inc

$

Short Sleeve Dri-fit item
Short Sleeve Dri-fit item
Short Sleeve Dri-fit item
Short Sleeve Dri-fit
$40

Quick-Dry Polyester/Spandex Blend


The lead image is a digital visualization of the product. Please refer to the mock-ups for the complete design.

Long Sleeve Dri-fit Jersey item
Long Sleeve Dri-fit Jersey item
Long Sleeve Dri-fit Jersey item
Long Sleeve Dri-fit Jersey
$45

Quick-Dry Polyester/Spandex Blend


The lead image is a digital visualization of the product. Please refer to the mock-ups for the complete design.

Quick Dry Hoodie item
Quick Dry Hoodie item
Quick Dry Hoodie item
Quick Dry Hoodie
$50

Quick-Dry Polyester/Spandex Blend


The lead image is a digital visualization of the product. Please refer to the mock-ups for the complete design.

Microfiber Poncho item
Microfiber Poncho item
Microfiber Poncho item
Microfiber Poncho
$55

Quick-Drying Microfiber Suede


Sizing: S/M 28 x 41" approx. L/XL 34 x 45" approx.


The lead image is a digital visualization of the product. Please refer to the mock-ups for the complete design.

Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt
$30
Women Racerback item
Women Racerback
$35
Keiki T-Shirt item
Keiki T-Shirt
$30
Hui Wa'a Sticker item
Hui Wa'a Sticker
$3
2026 Championship Sticker item
2026 Championship Sticker
$3

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