NAAAHR - Atlanta's Memberships

LIFETIME PROFESSIONAL

Lifetime membership is a one-time only payment and entry to our N.E.S.S. (NAAAHR Elite Signature Services) at our National Conferences. Lifetime membership is open to all persons engaged in the profession of (or engaged in the support of) Human Resources management who are willing to support the purposes and goals of NAAAHR. Membership also includes discounts to the HR Certification Master Class and HRCI Certification badges at all levels.