NAAAHR - Atlanta's Memberships

Valid for one year
A full-time undergraduate or full-time graduate student at an accredited college or university who is majoring in Human Resources, Business Administration or other related course of study with a concentration in Human Resources (or an expressed interest in Human Resources Management). Official or Unofficial Transcript must be provided with application to qualify.
Valid for one year
Open to all persons engaged in the profession of (or engaged in the support of) Human Resources management who are willing to support the purposes and goals of NAAAHR. Membership also includes discounts to the HR Certification Master Class and HRCI Certification badges at all levels.
Valid for one year
ECorporate membership is open to all companies interested in their HR Team engaging in or engaged in the support of HR management who are willing to support the purposes and goals of NAAAHR. Membership also includes discounts to the HR Certification Master Class and HRCI Certification badges at all levels.
Valid for one year
Business Owner membership is open to all companies interested in their HR Team engaging in or engaged in the support of HR management who are willing to support the purposes and goals of NAAAHR. Membership also includes discounts to the HR Certification Master Class and HRCI Certification badges at all levels.
No expiration
Lifetime membership is a one-time only payment and entry to our N.E.S.S. (NAAAHR Elite Signature Services) at our National Conferences. Lifetime membership is open to all persons engaged in the profession of (or engaged in the support of) Human Resources management who are willing to support the purposes and goals of NAAAHR. Membership also includes discounts to the HR Certification Master Class and HRCI Certification badges at all levels.
