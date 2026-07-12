A maroon silhouette of the Chicago skyline forms the foreground against a cream-colored background featuring the National Arab American Bar Association logo and details about their inaugural conference.
National Arab American Bar Association

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National Arab American Bar Association

About this event

NAABA 2026 Conference Sponsorships

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Legacy Sponsor
$10,000

Includes ten Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner tickets upon request, premier sponsor recognition, prominent sponsor signage, priority program listing, verbal recognition at the National Leadership Dinner, logo/name display during the conference and dinner, digital acknowledgement, and opportunity to distribute promotional materials.

Leadership Sponsor
$7,500

Includes eight Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner tickets upon request, sponsor signage, program listing, verbal recognition at the National Leadership Dinner, logo/name display at dinner, digital acknowledgement, and opportunity to distribute promotional materials.

Justice Sponsor
$5,000

Includes five Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner tickets upon request, sponsor signage, program listing, verbal recognition at the National Leadership Dinner, digital acknowledgement, and opportunity to distribute promotional materials.

Community Sponsor
$2,000

Includes two Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner tickets upon request and listing in the conference program.

Individual Sponsor
$1,000

Includes one Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner ticket upon request and listing in the conference program.

Lunch Sponsor
$5,000

Underwrites a major conference networking meal and includes sponsor recognition during lunch. Includes one Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner ticket upon request.

Breakfast Sponsor
$3,000

Underwrites conference breakfast service with sponsor recognition and visibility among attendees. Includes one Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner ticket upon request.

Coffee Sponsor
$2,000

Underwrites networking and refreshment breaks with sponsor recognition at coffee stations. Includes one Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner ticket upon request.

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