NAABA 2026 Conference Sponsorships

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Includes ten Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner tickets upon request, premier sponsor recognition, prominent sponsor signage, priority program listing, verbal recognition at the National Leadership Dinner, logo/name display during the conference and dinner, digital acknowledgement, and opportunity to distribute promotional materials.
Includes eight Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner tickets upon request, sponsor signage, program listing, verbal recognition at the National Leadership Dinner, logo/name display at dinner, digital acknowledgement, and opportunity to distribute promotional materials.
Includes five Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner tickets upon request, sponsor signage, program listing, verbal recognition at the National Leadership Dinner, digital acknowledgement, and opportunity to distribute promotional materials.
Includes two Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner tickets upon request and listing in the conference program.
Includes one Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner ticket upon request and listing in the conference program.
Underwrites a major conference networking meal and includes sponsor recognition during lunch. Includes one Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner ticket upon request.
Underwrites conference breakfast service with sponsor recognition and visibility among attendees. Includes one Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner ticket upon request.
Underwrites networking and refreshment breaks with sponsor recognition at coffee stations. Includes one Conference/CLE + National Leadership Dinner ticket upon request.
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