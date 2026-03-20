Hosted by

National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

About this event

NAACP CCE 2026 Visionary Awards

109 N Black Horse Pike

Blackwood, NJ 08012, USA

General Admission Early Bird
$135
Available until Apr 15

Join us for a cocktail hour, gourmet cuisine, and more as we celebrate individuals who have made a meaningful impact on the lives of others throughout Camden County. Be part of an unforgettable evening honoring those who uplift, inspire, and strengthen our community. Please note: Each ticket includes membership to CCE NAACP. All ticket purchases are final and non-refundable.

General Admission
$150

Join us for a cocktail hour, gourmet cuisine, and more as we celebrate individuals who have made a meaningful impact on the lives of others throughout Camden County. Be part of an unforgettable evening honoring those who uplift, inspire, and strengthen our community. Please note: Each ticket includes membership to CCE NAACP. All ticket purchases are final and non-refundable.

2026 CCE NAACP Visionary Souvenir Journal Inside Front Cover
$120

The inside front page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $120, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.

2026 CCENAACP Visionary Souvenir Journal inside Back Page Ad
$120

The inside back page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $120, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.

2026 CCE NAACP Visionary Souvenir Journal Full Page Ad
$100

The full page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $100, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.

2026 CCE NAACP Visionary Souvenir Journal Half Page Ad
$70

The half page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $70, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.

2026 CCE NAACP Visionary Souvenir Journal Quarter Page Ad
$50

Your quarter-page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $50, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.

2026 CCE NAACP Visionary Souvenir Journal Patron Ad
$5

Show your support by including your name in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal! For just $5, your name will be listed as a patron, helping make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.

$100 Donation
$100

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $100 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$50 Donation
$50

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $50 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$25 Donation
$25

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $25 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$10 Donation
$10

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $10 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$5 Donation
$5

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $5 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

Adult Membership
$30

This option is for individuals ages 25 and above who either did not purchase a Visionary Award ticket or wish to purchase an additional membership.

Note: This membership is valid for one year and applies only to the Camden County East Branch.

Youth Membership
$15

This option is for individuals ages 24 and under who either did not purchase a Visionary Award ticket or wish to purchase an additional membership.

Note: This membership will be good for one year for the Camden County East Youth Council only.

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