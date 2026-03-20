NAACP CCE 2026 Visionary Awards

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About this event
Join us for a cocktail hour, gourmet cuisine, and more as we celebrate individuals who have made a meaningful impact on the lives of others throughout Camden County. Be part of an unforgettable evening honoring those who uplift, inspire, and strengthen our community. Please note: Each ticket includes membership to CCE NAACP. All ticket purchases are final and non-refundable.
Join us for a cocktail hour, gourmet cuisine, and more as we celebrate individuals who have made a meaningful impact on the lives of others throughout Camden County. Be part of an unforgettable evening honoring those who uplift, inspire, and strengthen our community. Please note: Each ticket includes membership to CCE NAACP. All ticket purchases are final and non-refundable.
The inside front page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $120, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.
The inside back page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $120, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.
The full page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $100, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.
The half page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $70, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.
Your quarter-page ad will be featured in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal. For just $50, your support helps make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.
Show your support by including your name in the 2026 Camden County East NAACP Visionary Awards souvenir journal! For just $5, your name will be listed as a patron, helping make this special event possible while becoming part of a lasting keepsake.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $100 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $50 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $25 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $10 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $5 donation to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
This option is for individuals ages 25 and above who either did not purchase a Visionary Award ticket or wish to purchase an additional membership.
Note: This membership is valid for one year and applies only to the Camden County East Branch.
This option is for individuals ages 24 and under who either did not purchase a Visionary Award ticket or wish to purchase an additional membership.
Note: This membership will be good for one year for the Camden County East Youth Council only.
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