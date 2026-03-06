NAACP Florida State Conference of Branches and Youth Units

Hosted by

NAACP Florida State Conference of Branches and Youth Units

About this event

NAACP FSC SPRING QUARTERLY

9840 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Branch Registration
$150

This includes one Branch delegate registration for both Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th. Lunch is NOT included.

(1 Branch Registration is required for Branches)

Delegate Registration
$75

This includes one (member) registration or Youth Advisor for both Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th. Lunch is NOT included.

Observer Registration
$75

This includes one (non-member) registration for both Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th. Lunch is NOT included.

Lunch Registration
$60

This registration includes a ticketed meal for Saturday April 18th only. (1 per person)

Meet & Greet
Free

The cost is free to attend but a ticket is required for entry.

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