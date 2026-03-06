NAACP FSC SPRING QUARTERLY

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About this event
This includes one Branch delegate registration for both Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th. Lunch is NOT included.
(1 Branch Registration is required for Branches)
This includes one (member) registration or Youth Advisor for both Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th. Lunch is NOT included.
This includes one (non-member) registration for both Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th. Lunch is NOT included.
This registration includes a ticketed meal for Saturday April 18th only. (1 per person)
The cost is free to attend but a ticket is required for entry.
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