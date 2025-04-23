NAACP GREATER WATERBURY 2025 Freedom Fund Luncheon

The Adult ticket includes Entertainment, Lunch, and one Adult NAACP Membership or a Donation
General Ticket - Senior (65 or Older)
$35
The Senior (65 or older) ticket includes Entertainment and Lunch.
General Ticket - Youth
$20
The Student ticket includes Entertainment, Lunch, and one Youth NAACP Membership or a Donation
Group Table Ticket - Adult (table 8 tickets)
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
The Group ticket includes 8 Adults Tickets, Entertainment, and Lunch
Full Page Ad - Color
$100
Our program book is made up of a standard piece of paper in landscape position, folded in half. Thus, a full page is 5 ½” by 8 1/2”. Full page Ad sizes are 5"w by 8"h.
Our program book is made up of a standard piece of paper in landscape position, folded in half. Thus, a full page is 5 ½” by 8 1/2”. Full page Ad sizes are 5"w by 8"h.
Half-Page Ad Color
$50
Our program book is made up of a standard piece of paper in landscape position, folded in half. Thus, a half page Ad is 5"w x 3.875"h
Sponsors
$2,000
Sponsorship includes: 2 complimentary Adult tickets, Full Ad page, and Company logo on all of our events.
Add a donation for NAACP Greater Waterbury Branch
$
