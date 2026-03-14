NAACP Greater Waterbury Branch

Hosted by

NAACP Greater Waterbury Branch

About this event

NAACP GREATER WATERBURY 2026 Freedom Fund Luncheon

144 W Main St

Waterbury, CT 06702, USA

General Ticket - Adult
$50

The Adult ticket encompasses entertainment, lunch, and either an Adult NAACP Membership or a donation.

General Ticket - Senior (65 or Older)
$40

The Senior (65 or older) ticket encompasses both entertainment and lunch provisions.

General Ticket - Youth
$25

The Student ticket encompasses entertainment, lunch, and a choice between a Youth NAACP Membership or a donation.

Group Table Ticket - Adult (table 8 tickets)
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Group ticket package comprises eight adult admissions, entertainment provisions, and a luncheon.

Full Page Ad - Color
$100

Our program book is comprised of a standard sheet of paper, oriented horizontally and folded in half. Consequently, a full page measures 5 ½” by 8 1/2”. Full-page advertisement dimensions are 5" in width by 8" in height. Kindly forward cover pricing details to [email protected].

Half-Page Ad Color
$65

Our program book is made up of a standard piece of paper in landscape position, folded in half. Thus, a half-page ad is 5"w x 3.875"h.

Broadway Sponsors
$5,000

Sponsorship encompasses eight complimentary adult admissions, a full-page advertisement, and prominent placement of the company logo across all event materials.

Small Buiness Ad full page color
$75

@@Small Business Only@@

The dimensions for a full-page advertisement are 5 inches in width by 8 inches in height.

Kindly forward your pricing details to [email protected].

Add a donation for NAACP Greater Waterbury Branch

$

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