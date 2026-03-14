NAACP GREATER WATERBURY 2026 Freedom Fund Luncheon

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About this event
The Adult ticket encompasses entertainment, lunch, and either an Adult NAACP Membership or a donation.
The Senior (65 or older) ticket encompasses both entertainment and lunch provisions.
The Student ticket encompasses entertainment, lunch, and a choice between a Youth NAACP Membership or a donation.
The Group ticket package comprises eight adult admissions, entertainment provisions, and a luncheon.
Our program book is comprised of a standard sheet of paper, oriented horizontally and folded in half. Consequently, a full page measures 5 ½” by 8 1/2”. Full-page advertisement dimensions are 5" in width by 8" in height. Kindly forward cover pricing details to [email protected].
Our program book is made up of a standard piece of paper in landscape position, folded in half. Thus, a half-page ad is 5"w x 3.875"h.
Sponsorship encompasses eight complimentary adult admissions, a full-page advertisement, and prominent placement of the company logo across all event materials.
@@Small Business Only@@
The dimensions for a full-page advertisement are 5 inches in width by 8 inches in height.
Kindly forward your pricing details to [email protected].
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