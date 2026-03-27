Offered by

Greenwood-Ninety Six Branch #5523

About the memberships

NAACP Greenwood-Ninety Six Branch #5523's Memberships

Regular Adult Membership
$30

Valid until May 7, 2027

Ages 21 and Older. Includes a one year subscription The Crisis Magazine

Youth with Crisis Magazine
$15

Valid until May 7, 2027

Ages 20 and Under. Includes a one year subscription The Crisis Magazine.

Youth Without Crisis Magazine
$10

Valid until May 7, 2027

Ages 17 and Under

Junior Life
$100

Ages 13 and Under. Payable in annual installments of $25 or more. Expires at age 14.

Bronze Life
$400

Ages 14 to 20. Payable in installments of $50 or more. Includes a ten year subscription The Crisis Magazine.

Silver Life
$750

Payable in annual installments of $75 or more. Includes an 10 year subscription to The Crisis Magazine

Gold Life
$1,500

Payable in installments of $150 or more. Only available to Silver or Regular Life Members. Includes a ten year subscription to The Crisis Magazine.

Diamond Life
$2,500

Payable in installments of $250 or more. Only available to Gold or Golden Heritage Life Members. Includes a ten year subscription to The Crisis Magazine

Annual Corporate
$5,000

Valid until May 7, 2027

Includes a one year subscription to The Crisis Magazine.

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