NAACP Greenwood-Ninety Six Branch #5523's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 7, 2027
Ages 21 and Older. Includes a one year subscription The Crisis Magazine
Valid until May 7, 2027
Ages 20 and Under. Includes a one year subscription The Crisis Magazine.
Valid until May 7, 2027
Ages 17 and Under
Ages 13 and Under. Payable in annual installments of $25 or more. Expires at age 14.
Ages 14 to 20. Payable in installments of $50 or more. Includes a ten year subscription The Crisis Magazine.
Payable in annual installments of $75 or more. Includes an 10 year subscription to The Crisis Magazine
Payable in installments of $150 or more. Only available to Silver or Regular Life Members. Includes a ten year subscription to The Crisis Magazine.
Payable in installments of $250 or more. Only available to Gold or Golden Heritage Life Members. Includes a ten year subscription to The Crisis Magazine
Valid until May 7, 2027
Includes a one year subscription to The Crisis Magazine.
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