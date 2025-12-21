Gwinnett NAACP Membership page

Offered by
About the memberships
1year annual adult Membership. For anyone 18 years or older.
1yr annual youth membership for any youth under the age of 18.
After 10 payments of $75 you will be come a Life Member. This can be paid monthly or annually. Requires minimum of annual payments.
Junior Life Subscribing Membership is for any youth from 0-13 years of age. After 4 payments of $25 your child will become a Junior Life Member until they turn 14 years of age.
Bronze Life Subscribing Member starting at age 14-17years of age. After 10 payments of $50 your will be a Bronze Life Member until you age out at 25 years of age.
1yr annual adult corporate membership
