Gwinnett NAACP Membership page

Annual Adult Membership
$30

Valid for one year

1year annual adult Membership. For anyone 18 years or older.

Annual Youth Membership
$10

Valid for one year

1yr annual youth membership for any youth under the age of 18.

Adult Silver Life Subscribing Membership
$75

Valid for one year

After 10 payments of $75 you will be come a Life Member. This can be paid monthly or annually. Requires minimum of annual payments.

Junior Life Subscribing Membership
$25

Valid for one year

Junior Life Subscribing Membership is for any youth from 0-13 years of age. After 4 payments of $25 your child will become a Junior Life Member until they turn 14 years of age.

Bronze Life Subscribing Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Bronze Life Subscribing Member starting at age 14-17years of age. After 10 payments of $50 your will be a Bronze Life Member until you age out at 25 years of age.

Annual Corporate Membership
$5,000

Valid for one year

1yr annual adult corporate membership

