NAACP Illinois State Conference Hosts the 117th NAACP National Convention

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About this event
VU Rooftop - Table of 4 with Bottle of Wine, Prime Seating, and Priority Entry at 7:30 PM, Jul 17, Age 21+
Elevate your experience with exclusive VIP access, curated networking opportunities, and high-visibility recognition among leaders, partners, and distinguished guests.
VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Age 21+
This ticket gives you general admission to the event, curated networking, and real opportunities to connect with leaders, professionals, and potential partners.
VIP Premium Access - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Table of 4, Age 21+
Virtual Ad Displayed at Black & White Party
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State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL
VIP Premium Access - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Table of 4, Age 21+
Virtual Ad Displayed at Black & White Party
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State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL
VIP Premium Access - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Table of 4, Age 21+
Virtual Ad Displayed at Black & White Party
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State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL
4 General Admission Tickets - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Age 21+
Logo Displayed at Black & White Party
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State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL
4 General Admission Tickets - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Age 21+
Logo Displayed at Black & White Party
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State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL
4 General Admission Tickets - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Age 21+
Logo Displayed at Black & White Party
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State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL
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