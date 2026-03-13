National Association for the Advancement of Colored People 3002 Illinois State Conference

Hosted by

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People 3002 Illinois State Conference

About this event

NAACP Illinois State Conference Hosts the 117th NAACP National Convention

133 E Cermak Rd

Chicago, IL 60616, USA

VIP Premium Access - Black & White Party
$700
Available until Jul 17

VU Rooftop - Table of 4 with Bottle of Wine, Prime Seating, and Priority Entry at 7:30 PM, Jul 17, Age 21+

Elevate your experience with exclusive VIP access, curated networking opportunities, and high-visibility recognition among leaders, partners, and distinguished guests.

Black & White Party Ticket
$100
Available until Jul 17

VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Age 21+

This ticket gives you general admission to the event, curated networking, and real opportunities to connect with leaders, professionals, and potential partners.

Underwriter Sponsor
$15,000

VIP Premium Access - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Table of 4, Age 21+

Virtual Ad Displayed at Black & White Party

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State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL

  • 8 State Convention Registrations
  • Vendor Booth
  • 4 Tickets for Veteran Luncheon, Sep 18
  • 8 Tickets for Black & White Gala, Sep 19, Speaker: Leon W. Russell, NAACP National Board of Directors, Chairman
  • Virtual Full-Page Ad Displayed During Convention
  • Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
  • Recognition During Gala, Sep 19
Event Sponsor
$10,000

VIP Premium Access - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Table of 4, Age 21+

Virtual Ad Displayed at Black & White Party

-------------------------------------------------------------

State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL

  • 6 State Convention Registrations
  • Vendor Booth
  • 4 Tickets for Veteran Luncheon, Sep 18
  • 8 Tickets for Black & White Gala, Sep 19, Speaker: Leon W. Russell, NAACP National Board of Directors, Chairman
  • Virtual Full-Page Ad Displayed During Convention
  • Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
  • Recognition During Gala, Sep 19
Corporate Sponsor
$7,500

VIP Premium Access - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Table of 4, Age 21+

Virtual Ad Displayed at Black & White Party

-------------------------------------------------------------------

State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL

  • 4 State Convention Registrations
  • 3 Tickets for Veteran Luncheon, Sep 18
  • 4 Tickets for Black & White Gala, Sep 19, Speaker: Leon W. Russell, NAACP National Board of Directors, Chairman
  • Virtual Full-Page Ad Displayed During Convention
  • Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
  • Recognition During Gala, Sep 19
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

4 General Admission Tickets - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Age 21+

Logo Displayed at Black & White Party

-------------------------------------------------------------------

State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL

  • 2 State Convention Registrations
  • 2 Tickets for Veteran Luncheon, Sep 18
  • 3 Tickets for Black & White Gala, Sep 19, Speaker: Leon W. Russell, NAACP National Board of Directors, Chairman
  • Virtual Full-Page Ad Displayed During Convention
  • Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
  • Recognition During Gala, Sep 19
Gold Sponsor
$4,000

4 General Admission Tickets - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Age 21+

Logo Displayed at Black & White Party

------------------------------------------------------------------

State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL

  • 2 Tickets for Veteran Luncheon, Sep 18
  • 2 Tickets for Black & White Gala, Sep 19, Speaker: Leon W. Russell, NAACP National Board of Directors, Chairman
  • Virtual Full-Page Ad Displayed During Convention
  • Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
  • Recognition During Gala, Sep 19
Silver Sponsor
$3,000

4 General Admission Tickets - Black & White Party, VU Rooftop, Jul 17, Age 21+

Logo Displayed at Black & White Party

------------------------------------------------------------------

State Convention - Sep 18-20, O'Fallon, IL

  • 1 Ticket for Black & White Gala, Sep 19, Speaker: Leon W. Russell, NAACP National Board of Directors, Chairman
  • Virtual Full-Page Ad Displayed During Convention
  • Recognition on NAACP ISC Website
  • Recognition During Gala, Sep 19
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