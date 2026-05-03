NAACP Lansing Branch

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NAACP Lansing Branch

About this event

NAACP Lansing 60th Freedom Fund Dinner

925 S Creyts Rd

Lansing, MI 48917, USA

General Admission
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General Admission - Early Bird
$75
Available until Jun 30

Early Bird ticket sales start June 1, 2026, until sold out.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table of 10
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Seating for 10 attendees per table

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Two tables of 10 included (20 seats)

One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)

Logo placement during pre-promotions

Recognition on our website and social media sites

Custom Appreciation Plaque


Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]

Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Table of 10 seats included

One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)

Logo placement during pre-promotions

Recognition on our website and social media sites

Custom Appreciation Plaque


Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]

Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Gold Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)

Logo placement during pre-promotions

Recognition on our website and social media sites

Five (5) tickets included


Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]

Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)

Logo placement during pre-promotions

Recognition on our website and social media sites

Three (3) tickets included


Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]

Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)

Logo placement during pre-promotions

Recognition on our website and social media sites

Two (2) tickets included


Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]

Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Full Page Ad - Inside Center
$1,000

8.5" x 11" Portrait

Inside center of program book


Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]

Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Full Page Ad - Inside Cover
$750

8.5" x 11" Portrait

Inside cover of program book


Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]

Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Full Page Ad - General Placement
$325

8.5" x 11" Portrait


Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]

Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Half Page Ad
$215

Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]


Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Quarter Page Ad
$110

Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]


Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Business Card Ad
$60

Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]


Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

Patron Ad
$20

Up to two names

Email name(s) to [email protected]


Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901

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