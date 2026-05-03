NAACP Lansing 60th Freedom Fund Dinner

About this event
Early Bird ticket sales start June 1, 2026, until sold out.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Seating for 10 attendees per table
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Two tables of 10 included (20 seats)
One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)
Logo placement during pre-promotions
Recognition on our website and social media sites
Custom Appreciation Plaque
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Table of 10 seats included
One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)
Logo placement during pre-promotions
Recognition on our website and social media sites
Custom Appreciation Plaque
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)
Logo placement during pre-promotions
Recognition on our website and social media sites
Five (5) tickets included
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)
Logo placement during pre-promotions
Recognition on our website and social media sites
Three (3) tickets included
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
One Full Page ad (8.5' x 11' Portrait)
Logo placement during pre-promotions
Recognition on our website and social media sites
Two (2) tickets included
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
8.5" x 11" Portrait
Inside center of program book
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
8.5" x 11" Portrait
Inside cover of program book
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
8.5" x 11" Portrait
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
Email ad in a JPG, PNG, or PDF format to [email protected]
Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
Up to two names
Email name(s) to [email protected]
Pay online or make check payable to: NAACP Lansing Branch, PO Box 15092, Lansing, MI 48901
$
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