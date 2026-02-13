Offered by

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

About the memberships

NAACP Membership

Adult Annual Membership
$30

Valid until July 7, 2027

Adult (Ages 21 & older) – $30   
Youth (Ages 20 & under) – $10   
Prison Membership - $12.00  
Lifetime Memberships   

    • Junior Life (Ages 13 & under. Payable in annual installments of $25 or more) – Total $100  
    • Bronze (Ages 14-20 Payable in annual installments of $80 or more) – Total $400  
    • Silver (Payable in annual installments of $100 or more) – Total $1,000  
    • Gold (Payable in annual installments of $200 or more) – Total $2,000   (*Only available to Fully Paid Silver Members)  
    • Diamond Life (Payable in installments of $300 or more) – Total amount $3,000  (*Only available to Fully paid Gold Members)  
    • Premier (Payable in installments of $500 or more) - $,5000

      Corporate Memberships
    • Corporate - $7,500
Youth Annual Membership
$10

Valid until July 7, 2027

Youth (Ages 20 & under) – $10   

Lifetime Memberships   

    • Junior Life (Ages 13 & under. Payable in annual installments of $25 or more) – Total $100  
    • Bronze (Ages 14-20 Payable in annual installments of $80 or more) – Total $400
Silver Life Membership
$100

Valid until July 7, 2027

Lifetime Memberships   


Silver Life Membership:

Pay $100 ten times or $1000 once. Other payment options can be arranged with the branch secretary.

    • Gold (Payable in annual installments of $200 or more) – Total $2,000   (*Only available to Fully Paid Silver Members)  
    • Diamond Life (Payable in installments of $300 or more) – Total amount $3,000  (*Only available to Fully paid Gold Members)  
    • Premier (Payable in installments of $500 or more) - $,5000

Fully paid life members receive a commemorative NAACP plaque and pin.

Junior Life membership for ages 13 and under
$25

Valid until July 7, 2027

Youth Lifetime Memberships   

    • Junior Life (Ages 13 & under. Payable in annual installments of $25 or more) – Total $100  
    • Bronze (Ages 14-20 Payable in annual installments of $80 or more) – Total $400  
Bronze Junior Life membership for ages 14-20
$80

Valid until July 7, 2027

Youth Lifetime Memberships   

    • Junior Life (Ages 13 & under. Payable in annual installments of $25 or more) – Total $100  
    • Bronze (Ages 14-20 Payable in annual installments of $80 or more) – Total $400  
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