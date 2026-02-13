NAACP Membership

About the memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
Adult (Ages 21 & older) – $30
Youth (Ages 20 & under) – $10
Prison Membership - $12.00
Lifetime Memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
Youth (Ages 20 & under) – $10
Lifetime Memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
Lifetime Memberships
Silver Life Membership:
Pay $100 ten times or $1000 once. Other payment options can be arranged with the branch secretary.
Fully paid life members receive a commemorative NAACP plaque and pin.
Valid until July 7, 2027
Youth Lifetime Memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
Youth Lifetime Memberships
$
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