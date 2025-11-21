NAACP Missouri City, TX & Vicinity Branch

Offered by

NAACP Missouri City, TX & Vicinity Branch

About the memberships

NAACP Missouri City, TX & Vicinity Branch Annual Memberships

Youth Council Membership
$10

Valid until March 31, 2027

Up to age 21.

Youth Junior Life Membership
$100

No expiration

Ages 13 and under.

Youth Bronze Life Membership
$400

No expiration

Ages 14 to 21.

Adult Membership
$30

Valid until March 31, 2027

Silver Life Subscribing Membership
$100

Valid until March 31, 2027

Annual payment of $100 x 10 total payments.


Silver Life Membership
$1,000

No expiration

One time payment.

Gold Life Subscribing Membership
$200

Valid until March 31, 2027

Annual payment of $200 x 10 total payments.

Gold Life Membership
$2,000

No expiration

One time payment.

Diamond Life Subscribing Membership
$300

Valid until March 31, 2027

Annual payment of $300 x 10 total payments.

Diamond Life Membership
$3,000

No expiration

One time payment.

Annual Corporate Membership
$5,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

One time payment.

Add a donation for NAACP Missouri City, TX & Vicinity Branch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!