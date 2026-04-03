NAACP Mpls Freedom Fund Dinner. Rooted in Justice, Rising In Power

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About this event
Early bird ticket with a reduced price until May 31, 2026. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
One complimentary table of ten
One-Fourth-page advertisement in the program booklet
Company name and logo displayed at Dinner
One complimentary table of ten
Half-page advertisement in the program booklet
Sponsor recognition during program
Company name and logo displayed at Dinner
One complimentary table of ten
Half-page advertisement in the program booklet
Sponsor recognition during program
Company name and logo displayed at Gala
Two tickets to a private Meet & Greet with Angela Davis
One complimentary table of ten with prominent seating near stage
Full-page advertisement in the program booklet
Sponsor recognition during program
Company name and logo displayed at Gala
Two tickets to a private Meet & Greet with Angela Davis
Two complimentary tables of ten with prominent seating near stage
Two-minute speaking opportunity at the dinner
Full-page advertisement in the program booklet
Sponsor recognition during program
Company name and logo displayed at Gala
Four tickets to a private Meet & Greet with Angela Davis
$
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