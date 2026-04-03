National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

Hosted by

National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

About this event

NAACP Mpls Freedom Fund Dinner. Rooted in Justice, Rising In Power

6155 Earle Brown Dr

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430, USA

Early Bird Individual Ticket
$225
Available until May 31

Early bird ticket with a reduced price until May 31, 2026. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Individual Ticket
$250

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Community Builder
$5,000

One complimentary table of ten   

One-Fourth-page advertisement in the program booklet   

Company name and logo displayed at Dinner

Equality Ally
$10,000

One complimentary table of ten   

Half-page advertisement in the program booklet

Sponsor recognition during program  

Company name and logo displayed at Dinner

Peace Partner
$15,000

One complimentary table of ten   

Half-page advertisement in the program booklet

Sponsor recognition during program  

Company name and logo displayed at Gala

Two tickets to a private Meet & Greet with Angela Davis

Equity Advocate
$25,000

One complimentary table of ten with prominent seating near stage

Full-page advertisement in the program booklet 

Sponsor recognition during program  

Company name and logo displayed at Gala

Two tickets to a private Meet & Greet with Angela Davis

Justice Leader
$50,000

Two complimentary tables of ten with prominent seating near stage

Two-minute speaking opportunity at the dinner

Full-page advertisement in the program booklet

Sponsor recognition during program  

Company name and logo displayed at Gala

Four tickets to a private Meet & Greet with Angela Davis

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