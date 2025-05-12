2025 Memberships NAACP Newark DE Branch #2355

Annual Adult Membership
$30

Adults are 18 or more years of age
Silver Life Membership
$750

You can pay this amount now and be good for your life.
Silver Life Subscribing Membership
$75

Pay at least $75 per year up to $750 total.
Annual Youth Membership
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Membership in the Greater Newark Youth Council is open to anyone 0-24 years of age, including K-12 and college students who do not have a college chapter on campus. Young adults to age 24 have the choice to join the Youth Council ($10/yr) or Adult Branch ($30/yr) Both units offer lifetime memberships. Contact us for more information.‎ Adults may designate an additional donation to cover the membership cost of a youth membership.
