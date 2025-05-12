National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Newark DE Branch 2355
2025 Memberships NAACP Newark DE Branch #2355
Annual Adult Membership
$30
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Adults are 18 or more years of age
Adults are 18 or more years of age
Silver Life Membership
$750
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
You can pay this amount now and be good for your life.
You can pay this amount now and be good for your life.
Silver Life Subscribing Membership
$75
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Pay at least $75 per year up to $750 total.
Pay at least $75 per year up to $750 total.
Annual Youth Membership
$10
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Membership in the Greater Newark Youth Council is open to anyone 0-24 years of age, including K-12 and college students who do not have a college chapter on campus. Young adults to age 24 have the choice to join the Youth Council ($10/yr) or Adult Branch ($30/yr) Both units offer lifetime memberships. Contact us for more information. Adults may designate an additional donation to cover the membership cost of a youth membership.
Membership in the Greater Newark Youth Council is open to anyone 0-24 years of age, including K-12 and college students who do not have a college chapter on campus. Young adults to age 24 have the choice to join the Youth Council ($10/yr) or Adult Branch ($30/yr) Both units offer lifetime memberships. Contact us for more information. Adults may designate an additional donation to cover the membership cost of a youth membership.