NAACP Shreveport Branch 6078B

Hosted by

NAACP Shreveport Branch 6078B

About this event

NAACP Shreveport Branch Golf Tournament

8300 Pines Rd

Shreveport, LA 71129, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000

As the Title Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the NAACP Shreveport Branch Golf Tournament, including three foursomes, prominent branding across all event marketing, and speaking recognition during the reception—offering maximum visibility while supporting an important community cause.

Reception Sponsor
$3,000

As the Reception Sponsor, your organization will receive prominent recognition during the tournament reception, including branded signage and digital marketing exposure. This sponsorship provides an excellent opportunity to showcase your support while connecting with community leaders, participants, and supporters of the NAACP Shreveport Branch.

Shirt Sponsor
$3,000

As the Shirt Sponsor, your company logo will be prominently displayed on the official tournament shirts worn by participants, providing lasting visibility throughout the event and beyond. This sponsorship offers a great opportunity to showcase your brand while supporting the NAACP Shreveport Branch and its mission to serve the community.

Civil Rights Trailblazer
$2,500

As a Civil Rights Trailblazers Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a champion of progress and community empowerment while receiving two foursomes and event signage. This sponsorship highlights your commitment to supporting the NAACP’s mission of advancing civil rights and equity.

Freedom Riders Sponsor
$1,000

As a Freedom Riders Sponsor, your organization will receive recognition as a valued supporter of the NAACP Shreveport Branch Golf Tournament, including one foursome and event signage. This sponsorship reflects your commitment to advancing justice, equality, and community empowerment.

Hole in One
$500

Signage & Recognition

Longest Straight Drive
$500

Recognition & Prize presentation

Hole Sponsor
$100

As a Hole Sponsor, your business or organization will receive signage at one of the tournament holes, providing direct visibility to all players throughout the event. This sponsorship is a great way to support the NAACP Shreveport Branch while promoting your brand to community leaders and participants.

Donations
$100

Recognition & Thank You

Players
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket is for a team of 4

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