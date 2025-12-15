NAACP Statesville Branch's Memberships

NAACP Statesville Branch

NAACP Statesville Branch

Annual Adult Membership
$30

Valid until February 19, 2027

Youth
$15

Valid until February 19, 2027

Silver LIfe Subscribing
$75

Valid until February 19, 2027

Payable in installments of $75 for a total of 10 payments.

Silver Life - Fully Paid
$750

No expiration

Fully paid life members receive a commemorative NAACP plaque and pin.

Gold Life Subscribing
$150

Valid until February 19, 2027

Payable in installments of $150 for a total of 10 payments. Available only to fully paid Silver Life members.

Gold Life - Fully Paid
$1,500

No expiration

Available only to fully paid Silver Life members.


Fully paid life members receive a commemorative NAACP plaque and pin.

Diamond Life Subscribing
$250

Valid until February 19, 2027

Payable in installments of $250 for a total of 10 payments. Available only to fully paid Gold Life members.

Diamond Life - Fully Paid
$2,500

No expiration

Available only to fully paid Gold Life members.


Fully paid life members receive a commemorative NAACP plaque and pin.

