NAACP Vallejo Branch #1081 Membership

Valid for one year
Ages 20 & under, focusing on civil rights advocacy, leadership, and education.
Valid for one year
Ages 21& older. The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change.
No expiration
Payable in annual installments of $75 or more. Total $750. The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change. When making installment payments please confirm with Membership Chair. Upon full payment the Silver Life Member will receive a plaque.
No expiration
Payable in annual installments of $150.00 or more. Total $1.500 only available to full paid Gold Members. The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change. When making installment payments please confirm with Membership Chair. Upon full payment the Gold Life Member will receive a plaque.
No expiration
Payable in installments of $250 or more. Total $2,500. Only available to fully paid Diamond Members. The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change. When making installment payments please confirm with Membership Chair. Upon full payment the Diamond Life Member will receive a plaque.
No expiration
The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change.
