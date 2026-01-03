NAACP Vallejo Branch #1081

NAACP Vallejo Branch #1081 Membership

Youth Membership
$10

Valid for one year

Ages 20 & under, focusing on civil rights advocacy, leadership, and education.

Adult Membership
$30

Valid for one year

Ages 21& older. The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change.

Silver Life Membership
$750

No expiration

Payable in annual installments of $75 or more. Total $750. The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change. When making installment payments please confirm with Membership Chair. Upon full payment the Silver Life Member will receive a plaque.

Gold Life Membership
$1,500

No expiration

Payable in annual installments of $150.00 or more. Total $1.500 only available to full paid Gold Members. The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change. When making installment payments please confirm with Membership Chair. Upon full payment the Gold Life Member will receive a plaque.

Diamond Life Membership
$2,500

No expiration

Payable in installments of $250 or more. Total $2,500. Only available to fully paid Diamond Members. The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change. When making installment payments please confirm with Membership Chair. Upon full payment the Diamond Life Member will receive a plaque.

Corporate Membership
$5,000

No expiration

The benefits include supporting civil rights advocacy, joining a large network for political and social change.

