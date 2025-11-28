NAAIA Greater Kansas City's Silent Auction

Starting bid
This package is curated for adult comfort, featuring the perfect blend of sweet warmth and spirited kick. You'll find premium, artisan cocoa mixes and luxurious marshmallow packets for a rich base. The real treat is the inclusion of Peppermint Schnapps, allowing you to craft the perfect spiked hot cocoa—the ultimate winter cocktail! Complete with two stylish mugs and a selection of delicious snacks, this basket provides everything needed for a decadent, grown-up winter night in. Bid now to upgrade your winter warm-up!
This basket is a spectacular collection of high-end treats, featuring gourmet, artisan popcorn seasonings and kernels, along with a decadent assortment of snacks and candies. Whether you're settling in for a blockbuster or binging a series, this selection ensures every bite is better than the last. Bid now to transform your couch into a first-class movie lounge!
This package is designed for two duos who are ready to laugh, compete, and maybe even reveal a few secrets -- guaranteed to create a memorable, competitive, and slightly chaotic night in. Plus, we've included a few essential snacks and treats to fuel the friendly rivalry. Bring your A-game, grab your partner, and prepare for a night of epic wins and legendary fails! Bid now to start the chaos!
This basket is packed with everything needed to transform an ordinary night into a cherished family event. Featuring a selection of popular and classic board games, engaging card games, and fun challenges (along with a stash of easy-to-share snacks!), it guarantees hours of laughter, friendly competition, and quality time. Ditch the screens and gather everyone around the table—this chest is the key to creating those unforgettable moments your family will talk about all year long. Bid now and invest in family fun!
his luxurious basket is crafted for the ultimate cozy break. It features high-quality coffee from ASE Coffee in Grandview, MO, complemented by a fantastic frother and two stylish mugs and plates, ensuring your caffeine ritual is perfect every time. To sweeten the deal, you'll find rich truffles, crunchy biscotti, and hot chocolate mix—everything you need for a moment of bliss, morning or night. Bid now to upgrade your coffee routine!
This package is the ultimate fun and casual Charcuterie Basket, packed with everything you need for an instant gathering. Dive into an exciting assortment of gourmet cheese, savory cured meat, artisanal crackers, and tasty accompaniments. Whether you're hosting game night, uncorking a bottle of wine, or just having a chill date night, this basket provides all the delicious nibbles. Bid now and let the good times and great snacking begin!
This is not just a drink kit—it's an initiation into the bold, smoky art of the perfect cocktail. Featuring a premium bottle of select whiskey and a complete cocktail smoker set, you have the power to infuse your spirits with deep, complex woodfire flavor. Transform your Old Fashioned or Manhattan into a magnificent, smoky masterpiece that will impress every guest. Warning: This package is for those who dare to dial up the flavor and ignite their inner mixologist. Bid now and set your next cocktail ablaze!
This package is your golden ticket to fun, fortune, and instant gratification! This incredible package combines the thrill of chance with the certainty of spending power. Inside, you'll find a generous collection of gift cards for your retail therapy and dining pleasure, alongside a bundle of lottery tickets that could turn a great night into a millionaire's dream! Bid now to start your spree and test your luck!
This package is your ticket to a high-energy evening at Top Golf, where a little friendly competition is always encouraged. Inside, you'll find a Top Golf gift certificate to use for your bay time, drinks, or signature bites, plus a fresh supply of golf balls to ensure you're ready to drive, chip, and score. It’s the perfect way for two people to connect, laugh, and test their swing—no reservations required, just good times! Bid now to secure your perfect, playful date night!
This package is your all-access pass to fun at Chicken N Pickle, combining the thrill of the court with fantastic food and drinks. Whether you're a beginner or a dink master, you'll have everything you need for an epic outing. Use the included gift card to reserve one hour of court time, with paddles for 4 players, and enjoy delicious wood-fired chicken, appetizers, and frosty beverages. This is the perfect package for a competitive date night or a fun family afternoon. Bid now and let the good times roll!
This package is the ultimate tribute to slow-cooked flavor and high-proof excellence. You'll receive a bottle of Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a complete Jack Stack BBQ Sauce & Spice Kit to elevate your next cookout, and a Jack Stack BBQ gift card to savor the professionals' handiwork. Everything is tied together with stylish glasses, coasters, and ice cubes, ensuring your celebratory whiskey cocktail is perfectly chilled and ready for toasting your culinary success. Bid now and become the legend of the backyard barbecue!
Dive into rich, fancy chocolates, spread delicious hot honey on crusty bread, drizzle fine olive oil or balsamic vinegar, and whip up that addictive chipotle dip mix.This basket has everything you need—from everyday favorites to decadent gourmet treats—to crush every craving. Bid now to upgrade your pantry!
