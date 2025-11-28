NAAIA Greater Kansas City's Silent Auction

This is not just a drink kit—it's an initiation into the bold, smoky art of the perfect cocktail. Featuring a premium bottle of select whiskey and a complete cocktail smoker set, you have the power to infuse your spirits with deep, complex woodfire flavor. Transform your Old Fashioned or Manhattan into a magnificent, smoky masterpiece that will impress every guest. Warning: This package is for those who dare to dial up the flavor and ignite their inner mixologist. Bid now and set your next cocktail ablaze!