NAAMA 34th International Medical Convention: Empowering Global Collaboration

Includes welcome reception (Sold out 6/22), conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included). Special Hotel Rate Emailed on Registration.
Includes welcome reception (Sold out 6/22), conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included). Special Hotel Rate Emailed on Registration.
Non-NAAMA Member Ticket
$450
Includes welcome reception, conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included). Special Hotel Rate Emailed on Registration
Includes welcome reception, conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included). Special Hotel Rate Emailed on Registration
Non-CME Ticket
$250
Includes welcome reception (Sold out 6/22), conference programming, coffee breaks, and lunch. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included)
Includes welcome reception (Sold out 6/22), conference programming, coffee breaks, and lunch. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included)
Non-US Healthcare Worker Ticket (Only Friday, July 4th)
$160
Includes conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification on June 4th. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included).
Includes conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification on June 4th. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included).
Non-US Healthcare Worker Ticket (Only Saturday, July 5th)
$160
Includes conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification on July 5th. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included).
Includes conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification on July 5th. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included).
Student/Resident/Fellow Ticket
$150
Includes conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included). Welcome reception not included (sold out).
Includes conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included). Welcome reception not included (sold out).
NAAMA NextGen Member Ticket
$100
Only undergraduate, medical, and dental students may become NAAMA NextGen members at naamanextgen.com. This ticket includes the welcome reception (Sold out 6/22), conference programming, coffee breaks, and lunch. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included)
Only undergraduate, medical, and dental students may become NAAMA NextGen members at naamanextgen.com. This ticket includes the welcome reception (Sold out 6/22), conference programming, coffee breaks, and lunch. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included)
Convention Gala
$250
Join us on Friday, July 4th, from 6:30 PM to 12:00 AM at The Round Room at The Mansion House for a gala featuring dinner, awards, and live entertainment.
Join us on Friday, July 4th, from 6:30 PM to 12:00 AM at The Round Room at The Mansion House for a gala featuring dinner, awards, and live entertainment.
Irish Evening
$160
Join us on Saturday, July 5th, from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM at The Shelbourne Hotel for an elegant evening featuring dinner and entertainment.
Join us on Saturday, July 5th, from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM at The Shelbourne Hotel for an elegant evening featuring dinner and entertainment.
Add a donation for National Arab American Medical Association Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!