National Arab American Medical Association Inc

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National Arab American Medical Association Inc

About this event

NAAMA 34th International Medical Convention: Empowering Global Collaboration

Trinity College Dublin

NAAMA Members & Non-US Healthcare Workers Ticket
$350
Includes welcome reception (Sold out 6/22), conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included). Special Hotel Rate Emailed on Registration.
Non-NAAMA Member Ticket
$450
Includes welcome reception, conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included). Special Hotel Rate Emailed on Registration
Non-CME Ticket
$250
Includes welcome reception (Sold out 6/22), conference programming, coffee breaks, and lunch. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included)
Non-US Healthcare Worker Ticket (Only Friday, July 4th)
$160
Includes conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification on June 4th. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included).
Non-US Healthcare Worker Ticket (Only Saturday, July 5th)
$160
Includes conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification on July 5th. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included).
Student/Resident/Fellow Ticket
$150
Includes conference programming, coffee breaks, lunch, and CME certification. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included). Welcome reception not included (sold out).
NAAMA NextGen Member Ticket
$100
Only undergraduate, medical, and dental students may become NAAMA NextGen members at naamanextgen.com. This ticket includes the welcome reception (Sold out 6/22), conference programming, coffee breaks, and lunch. (Social program, dinner, and gala not included)
Convention Gala
$250
Join us on Friday, July 4th, from 6:30 PM to 12:00 AM at The Round Room at The Mansion House for a gala featuring dinner, awards, and live entertainment.
Irish Evening
$160
Join us on Saturday, July 5th, from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM at The Shelbourne Hotel for an elegant evening featuring dinner and entertainment.
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