NAAMA 48th National Convention

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About this event
Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. Includes CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. Includes CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. Includes CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. NO CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. NO CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Sep 4, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Sep 4, 2026. Limit of 25, on a first come first serve basis. Venue to be announced soon.
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.
• Table for ten with priority table placement
• Name recognition on displayed list of sponsors
• One (1) half color ad in the program booklet
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.
• Table for ten with priority table placement
• Name recognition on displayed list of sponsors
• One (1) full page color ad in the program booklet
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.
• Acknowledgement as a major donor with a photo press release
• Table for ten with premiere table placement
• Name recognition on displayed list of sponsors
• One (1) full page color ad in the program booklet
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.
• Acknowledgement as a major donor with a photo press release
• Table for ten with premiere table placement
• Name recognition on displayed list of sponsors
• One (1) full page color premium ad in the program booklet(specification listed in the sponsorship booklet)
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.
• Table for ten
ATTENTION:
Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!