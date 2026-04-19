National Arab American Medical Association Inc

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National Arab American Medical Association Inc

About this event

NAAMA 48th National Convention

1 Baylor Plz

Houston, TX 77030, USA

Early Bird Registration- NAAMA Member (save $50)
$100

Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. Includes CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Early Bird Registration- NAAMA Non-Member (save $100)
$250

Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. Includes CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Early Bird Registration- Non-US (save $100)
$200

Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. Includes CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Early Bird Registration- Students/Trainees (save $20)
$30

Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. NO CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Early Bird Register-Allied Health/Non-Healthcare (save $25)
$50

Enjoy the full scientific program with access to all main activities. NO CME. Early Bird price valid till July 1st.

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Welcome Reception
$75

Sep 4, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Welcome Reception- Student
$25

Sep 4, 2026. Limit of 25, on a first come first serve basis. Venue to be announced soon.

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Gala
$250

Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Early Bird Gala - Bronze Sponsorship Table (save $200)
$3,300

Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.

• Table for ten with priority table placement 

• Name recognition on displayed list of sponsors 

• One (1) half color ad in the program booklet 

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Early Bird Gala - Silver Sponsorship Table (save $300)
$5,700

Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.

• Table for ten with priority table placement

• Name recognition on displayed list of sponsors 

• One (1) full page color ad in the program booklet 

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Early Bird Gala - Gold Sponsorship Table (save $500)
$10,500

Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.

• Acknowledgement as a major donor with a photo press release 

• Table for ten with premiere table placement

• Name recognition on displayed list of sponsors 

• One (1) full page color ad in the program booklet 

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Early Bird Gala - Diamond Sponsorship Table (save $500)
$14,500

Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.

• Acknowledgement as a major donor with a photo press release 

• Table for ten with premiere table placement 

• Name recognition on displayed list of sponsors 

• One (1) full page color premium ad in the program booklet(specification listed in the sponsorship booklet)

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

Gala- Student Table
$1,500

Sep 5, 2026. Venue to be announced soon.

• Table for ten

ATTENTION:

Zeffy automatically adds a15% donation to the total to support its work. If you would like to opt-out of this donation, simply select "Other" and set the percentage to 0% then pay.

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