NAAMA SoCal Conference 2025: Spring Forward, Advances in Healthcare

Includes welcome reception, CME program (including breakfast & lunch), gala, and yoga
Includes welcome reception, CME program (including breakfast & lunch), gala, and yoga
Full Package (Non-member)
$475
Includes welcome reception, CME program (including breakfast & lunch), gala, and yoga
Includes welcome reception, CME program (including breakfast & lunch), gala, and yoga
CME Program (Member)
$325
Includes welcome reception and CME program (including breakfast & lunch)
Includes welcome reception and CME program (including breakfast & lunch)
CME Program (Non-member)
$350
Includes welcome reception and CME program (including breakfast & lunch)
Includes welcome reception and CME program (including breakfast & lunch)
Gala (Saturday night)
$185
Gala at Hyatt Huntington Beach. In partnership with AALASC.
Gala at Hyatt Huntington Beach. In partnership with AALASC.
Kids Gala (ages 3-12)
$75
Includes kid's meal at gala; with arts/crafts station
Includes kid's meal at gala; with arts/crafts station
Full Package (Student/Resident/Fellow)
$250
Includes welcome reception, CME program (including breakfast & lunch), and gala
Includes welcome reception, CME program (including breakfast & lunch), and gala
CME Program (Student/Resident/Fellow)
$125
Includes welcome reception and CME program (including breakfast & lunch)
Includes welcome reception and CME program (including breakfast & lunch)
NextGen CME Program (Student/Resident/Fellow)
$100
Includes welcome reception and CME program (including breakfast & lunch)
Includes welcome reception and CME program (including breakfast & lunch)
Welcome Reception (Friday night)
$45
Welcome Reception at Hyatt Huntington Beach
Welcome Reception at Hyatt Huntington Beach
Social Package
$300
Includes welcome reception, tatreez (includes lunch), gala, and yoga
Includes welcome reception, tatreez (includes lunch), gala, and yoga
Tatreez + Lunch
$85
Tatreez session (includes lunch, minimum age 16) - Join us for a 2-hour session where you will be introduced to the art of tatreez followed by a hands-on workshop with personal tatreez kit included (Saturday afternoon @ Hyatt Huntington Beach)
Note: lunch will be with the scientific session attendees prior to the tatreez session
Lunch from 1:30pm - 2:00pm
Workshop from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Tatreez session (includes lunch, minimum age 16) - Join us for a 2-hour session where you will be introduced to the art of tatreez followed by a hands-on workshop with personal tatreez kit included (Saturday afternoon @ Hyatt Huntington Beach)
Note: lunch will be with the scientific session attendees prior to the tatreez session
Lunch from 1:30pm - 2:00pm
Workshop from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Yoga
$40
Join us for yoga on the lawn Sunday morning. Hotel provides Yoga Mat, Towel, Water and includes a Post-Yoga Snack.
Join us for yoga on the lawn Sunday morning. Hotel provides Yoga Mat, Towel, Water and includes a Post-Yoga Snack.
Speaker Full Package
$300
Includes welcome reception, CME program (including breakfast & lunch), gala, and yoga
Includes welcome reception, CME program (including breakfast & lunch), gala, and yoga
Silver Sponsor
$3,000
NAAMA Convention Sponsor Package: Includes exhibit table during CME program on Saturday April 12 and acknowledgement in convention program and social media and 1 gala ticket
NAAMA Convention Sponsor Package: Includes exhibit table during CME program on Saturday April 12 and acknowledgement in convention program and social media and 1 gala ticket
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
NAAMA Convention Sponsor Package: Includes priority exhibit table during CME program on Saturday April 12 and acknowledgement in convention program and social media and 1 gala ticket
NAAMA Convention Sponsor Package: Includes priority exhibit table during CME program on Saturday April 12 and acknowledgement in convention program and social media and 1 gala ticket
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
NAAMA Convention Sponsor Package: Includes priority exhibit table during CME program on Saturday April 12 and acknowledgement in convention program and social media and 1 gala ticket and 1 complimentary hotel room for one night
NAAMA Convention Sponsor Package: Includes priority exhibit table during CME program on Saturday April 12 and acknowledgement in convention program and social media and 1 gala ticket and 1 complimentary hotel room for one night
Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
NAAMA Convention Sponsor Package: Includes priority exhibit table during CME program on Saturday April 12 and acknowledgement in convention program and social media and 2 gala tickets and 1 complimentary hotel room for one night
NAAMA Convention Sponsor Package: Includes priority exhibit table during CME program on Saturday April 12 and acknowledgement in convention program and social media and 2 gala tickets and 1 complimentary hotel room for one night
Add a donation for National Arab American Medical Association Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!