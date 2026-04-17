NAAMA Webinar Series, Dr Anna Cabeca, Hormones and how they affect your Mood, Memory, Sleep and Energy

Join our upcoming NAAMA North Texas Chapter Webinar Series, featuring Dr. Anna Cabeca 🎓 as she explores how hormones influence everyday health—impacting mood, memory, sleep, energy, and overall well-being—through real clinical insights and practical applications.





This session supports NAAMA’s mission of advancing education and health awareness within the Arab American medical community and beyond. Gain actionable knowledge you can apply to your patients, your practice, and your own wellness. 🩺

📅 Webinar Details

Hormones: Mood, Memory, Mojo & Menopause🗓 Wednesday, May 20⏰ 6:30 – 7:30 PM (Central Time)





💻 You are invited to a virtual webinar

Topic: NAAMA N. TX Webinar- Hormones, Anna Cabeca, DO

Time: May 20, 2026 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82275470573?pwd=CX78ZyS3TYiulO8p3tdNo0FxgubBue.1

Meeting ID: 822 7547 0573

Passcode: 714374