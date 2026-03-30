DRAFTING - NAASC Boston Martha’s Vineyard

About this event
You are cordially invited to an exclusive gathering as we announce and welcome the new president of Spelman College for their first appearance. Guests will enjoy a curated lunch, a bespoke gift, and the opportunity to connect in an intimate, refined setting.
Date & Time: Aug 6, 2026 at 3pm EST | Attire: Cosmopolitan | Private Location (released to ticket purchasers only)
Join us as we take a plunge in the Atlantic Ocean, delving deep into our roots at Inkwell. Gather with the Polar Bears (founded in 1946) to enjoy singing, stretching, and standing in stillness with community. This tier ticket you will become an official member of the Polar Bears, make a donation to the Wampanoag people who have inhabited Noepe (Martha's Vineyard) for over 10,000 years, and receive our exclusive 2026 🩵Sacred Heart X Martha's Vineyard Rashguard🩵! Please note that it will be cold, so we highly recommend this ticketing option.
Date: Aug 14, 2026, 6am EST | Inkwell Beach
Join us as we take a plunge in the Atlantic Ocean, delving deep into our roots at Inkwell. Gather with the Polar Bears (founded in 1946) to enjoy singing, stretching, and standing in stillness with community. This tier ticket you will become an official member of the Polar Bears, make a donation to the Wampanoag people who have inhabited Noepe (Martha's Vineyard) for over 10,000 years!
Date: Aug 14, 2026, 6am EST | Inkwell Beach
Join us for a Day Party at Inkwell with a drink and a charcuterie box! Your donation for this event goes towards NAASC Boston programming.
We will have exclusive 🩵2026 Martha’s Vineyard merch from Sacred Heart and Tru Blu🩵, as a special collab with NAASC Boston. We will also have available our 2026 scholarship bag 🩵 and you can learn ways to get involved with the chapter.
Date Aug 15, 2026 @ 1pm EST
Join us for a Day Party at Inkwell Beach! We will have exclusive 2026 Martha’s Vineyard merch from Sacred Heart and Tru Blu, as a special collab with NAASC Boston. We will also have available our 2026 scholarship bag and you can learn ways to get involved with the chapter.
Join us for a Spelman Sisters' Brunch! Please note that each sister will be responsible for her own meal.
Date: Aug 15 @ 11am EST | Location: TBA | Attire: All White
Pre-order your 2026 Martha's Vineyard Scholarship Bag🩵! Every purchase supports scholarships for current and future Spelman students from Massachusetts, helping them continue their education with confidence, pride, and sisterhood. We will also be selling these bags in-person at our Beach Party Tent! Bags can be picked up for purchase at the Spelman Tent on the Vineyard or at our July meeting. $110 Value worth of goodies!
Don't want a tote for yourself? Donate one to an alumna, a sister at Spelman, or future Spelmanite!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!