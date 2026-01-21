Offered by

NAASC Boston

About the memberships

2026 Membership Dues - NAASC Boston Chapter

C'2025
Free

The most recent graduating class will receive a one-year complimentary membership.

C'2021 - 2024
$75

Renews yearly on: July 2 at UTC

National dues are $25 and local dues are $50. Alumnae whose class has not celebrated its first (5-year) reunion, qualify for the "recent alumnae" level and receive a 50% discount off the regular registration rate of their national dues. This has already been factored into this rate for you.

C'2020 and earlier
$100

Renews yearly on: July 2 at UTC

National dues are $50 and local dues are $50

Local Dues Only
$50

Renews yearly on: July 2 at UTC

This option should only be selected if you paid your national dues to NAASC.


This payment counts towards local chapter membership only. If you elect this payment you will not be recognized as a member of the national chapter (NAASC). You will still have to pay national dues to be a national member.


NAASC Lifetime members are only required to pay local chapter dues. Local dues are $50.

Golden Girls C'75/Diamond Daughters
Free

No expiration

Golden Girls/Diamond Daughters who are Lifetime NAASC members do not pay membership dues.


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