2026 Membership Dues - NAASC Boston Chapter

About the memberships
The most recent graduating class will receive a one-year complimentary membership.
Renews yearly on: July 2 at UTC
National dues are $25 and local dues are $50. Alumnae whose class has not celebrated its first (5-year) reunion, qualify for the "recent alumnae" level and receive a 50% discount off the regular registration rate of their national dues. This has already been factored into this rate for you.
Renews yearly on: July 2 at UTC
National dues are $50 and local dues are $50
Renews yearly on: July 2 at UTC
This option should only be selected if you paid your national dues to NAASC.
This payment counts towards local chapter membership only. If you elect this payment you will not be recognized as a member of the national chapter (NAASC). You will still have to pay national dues to be a national member.
NAASC Lifetime members are only required to pay local chapter dues. Local dues are $50.
No expiration
Golden Girls/Diamond Daughters who are Lifetime NAASC members do not pay membership dues.
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