Membership

Columbus Chapter Annual Dues – $50

Your annual dues support the work of the Columbus, Georgia Chapter of the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College and help sustain the initiatives that strengthen our local alumnae network.





Please note: This payment covers local chapter dues only. National NAASC dues must be paid separately. To be considered an active member of the Columbus Chapter, both local and national dues must be current.





Our fiscal year runs from July 1–June 30, and dues are payable annually by July 1.





Thank you for investing in our chapter, our community, and the enduring legacy of Spelman women.