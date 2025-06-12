NAASC Washington DC Metro Chapter Membership Dues

About the memberships
Valid until June 30
The most recent graduating class will receive a one-year complimentary membership.
Renews yearly on: July 1
National dues are $25 and local dues are $30. Alumnae whose class has not celebrated its first (5-year) reunion, qualify for the "recent alumnae" level and receive a 50% discount off the regular registration rate of their national dues. This has already been factored into this rate for you.
Renews yearly on: July 1
National dues are $50 and local dues are $30.
Renews yearly on: July 1
NAASC Lifetime members are only required to pay local chapter dues. Local dues are $30.
No expiration
NAASC Lifetime membership is $1000 and can be paid in one lump sum. This payment includes your $30 local dues payment which will not automatically renew next year. Please renew your lifetime member local chapter dues only on 1 July.
Renews yearly on: July 1
NAASC Lifetime membership can be paid in five installments of $200. This also includes your $30 local chapter dues. After your fifth installment your local chapter dues will need to be renewed every year on July 1.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Golden Girls/Diamond Daughters are only required to pay NAASC national dues which are $50. Local dues are $0.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Golden Girls/Diamond Daughters who are Lifetime NAASC members do not pay membership dues.
Renews yearly on: July 1
This option should only be selected if you paid your national dues to NAASC. This payment counts towards local chapter membership only. If you elect this payment you will not be recognized as a member of the national chapter (NAASC). You will still have to pay national dues to be a national member.
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