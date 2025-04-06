NABJ Regional Chapter of Central & Southern Illinois
NABJ Regional Chapter of Central & Southern Illinois Memberships 2025-2026
Professional Membership
$40
Individuals who work in any area of media and or journalism at any newspaper, radio station, television station, or digital media outlet and/or work as a freelance writer, photographer, editor or in any other position involving media and or journalism.
Associate Membership
$35
Individuals who fall into the categories of academic and media-related professionals as defined by the National NABJ organization, or are interested in learning about career opportunities or development in journalism; have transferable skills and/or education and seek professional training and guidance, and, do not fall under any of the other membership categories.
Student
$15
Individuals who are either graduate or undergraduate students enrolled in an institution of higher learning within our region and/or have experience or interest in journalism, mass media, new media or communications.
Affiliate Membership
$75
Media outlets, businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, schools or any organizations that support our mission and are committed to providing employment, sponsorship or partnership opportunities and or support services or donations to our organization,
Media outlets, businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, schools or any organizations that support our mission and are committed to providing employment, sponsorship or partnership opportunities and or support services or donations to our organization,