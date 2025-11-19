Nabru Inc

NabrU Gala - A Decade of Impact

19825 Stoney Island Ave

Lynwood, IL 60411, USA

General Admission
$100

Admission for one


Evening of celebration, dinner, and entertainment

Neighbor Sponsor
$250

2 event ticket

• Name listed in the printed event program

• Recognition on the NabrU website

Community Builder Sponsor
$500

4 event tickets
• Name listed in the printed program and on the NabrU website
• Recognition on event signage
• Verbal shoutout from MC during event

Village Table Sponsor
$1,000

Reserved table for 8 guests
• Name displayed on your table
• All benefits from the Community Builder level

Legacy Partner Sponsor
$1,250

Premium table for 8 with preferred seating
• Name on Step & Repeat photo backdrop
• Name displayed on table and printed materials
• All benefits from lower levels (Village Table + Community Builder)

