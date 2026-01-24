Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra

Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra

NaBSCO Winter Concert 2026

2000 Pawtucket Ave

East Providence, RI 02914, USA

Supreme
$40

Tickets purchased at this price help ensure that we can offer accessible concert prices for all audience members! Thank you!

Elevated
$25

An elevated price point for audience members who are able to help subsidize affordable tickets for all. Thank you!

Standard
$15

Our former "general admission" rate.

Budget
$5

Our former "student/seniors" rate, available to anyone who finds this ticket price a better fit.

Free
Free

We are committed to keeping our concerts accessible!

