National Association For Black Veterans Inc

Hosted by

National Association For Black Veterans Inc

About this event

NABVETS 2026 Annual Veterans Recognition Gala

702 Pine Grove Dr

Wilmington, NC 28409, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to Gala and festivities.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Twelve (12) seats (two tables) to the Gala with table signage, listed as a sponsor on the Gala event pamphlet, and an opportunity to have two military veterans introduced at the Gala. (Please provide write-up by April 30, 2026.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Six (6) seats (one table) to the Gala with table signage, listed as a sponsor on the Gala event pamphlet, and an opportunity to have one military veteran introduced at the Gala. (Please provide write-up by April 30, 2026.

Bronze Sponsor
$350

Reserved seating for four (4) with table signage and listed as a sponsor on the Gala event pamphlet.

Steel Sponsor
$200

Reserved seating for two (2) with table signage and listed as a sponsor on the Gala event pamphlet.

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