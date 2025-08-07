NABVETS 2026 Annual Veterans Recognition Gala

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About this event
Grants entry to Gala and festivities.
Twelve (12) seats (two tables) to the Gala with table signage, listed as a sponsor on the Gala event pamphlet, and an opportunity to have two military veterans introduced at the Gala. (Please provide write-up by April 30, 2026.
Six (6) seats (one table) to the Gala with table signage, listed as a sponsor on the Gala event pamphlet, and an opportunity to have one military veteran introduced at the Gala. (Please provide write-up by April 30, 2026.
Reserved seating for four (4) with table signage and listed as a sponsor on the Gala event pamphlet.
Reserved seating for two (2) with table signage and listed as a sponsor on the Gala event pamphlet.
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