110th NACOG Campmeeting

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The Adult Registration (ages 19-64) for NACOG Campmeeting 2026 grants you full access to an unforgettable experience of worship, fellowship, and spiritual growth.
✅ What’s Included?
Admission to all general sessions, worship services, and dynamic keynote messages.
Access to impactful workshops and breakout sessions
Participation in corporate prayer gatherings and special non-ticketed events.
Conference materials and resources.
The Senior Registration for NACOG Campmeeting 2026 offers a special discounted rate for seniors (ages 65-79). This gathering promises a time of spiritual renewal, worship, and fellowship.
✅ What’s Included?
Admission to all general sessions, worship services, and impactful keynote messages.
Access to enriching workshops and special senior-focused sessions.
Participation in corporate prayer gatherings and special non-ticketed events.
Conference materials and resources.
The Youth Registration for NACOG Campmeeting 2026 is designed for young people (ages 12-18) ready to grow in their faith, connect with others, and experience the power of Jesus! This campmeeting will be a life-changing time of worship, learning, and fellowship.
✅ What’s Included?
Admission to all general sessions and youth-focused worship experiences.
Access to engaging workshops, discussions, and breakout sessions designed for youth.
Special activities (non-ticketed events) and fellowship opportunities with other young believers. This does not include ticketed activities, such as bowling, swimming, or paintball.
Conference materials and resources.
The Child Registration for NACOG Campmeeting 2026 provides a unique opportunity for children (ages 4-11) to experience the love of Jesus in a fun, engaging, and spiritually enriching environment. Under the theme “A Chosen Generation,” kids will participate in age-appropriate activities designed to help them grow in their faith.
✅ What’s Included?
Admission to all general sessions and exciting children’s worship experiences.
Interactive Bible lessons, fun activities, and creative workshops.
Special fellowship opportunities with other children in a safe and nurturing environment.
Conference materials and keepsakes.
The Legacy Builder Registration (ages 80+) for NACOG Campmeeting 2026 is our way of honoring the wisdom, faith, and contributions of our senior saints, aged 80 and above. This gathering offers a special time of worship, fellowship, and spiritual renewal in a welcoming and uplifting environment.
✅ What's Included?
Admission to all general sessions and worship services.
Access to inspiring keynote messages, workshops, and special senior-focused sessions.
Participation in corporate prayer gatherings and special recognition moments. This DOES NOT include any ticketed event (banquet or women's prayer breakfast).
Conference materials to celebrate your legacy of faith.
The Homeowners' Registration for NACOG Campmeeting 2026 is designed for attendees who own cottages or homes on the campground but still want full access to the transformative worship, teaching, and fellowship of this powerful gathering.
✅ What's Included?
Admission to all general sessions, worship services, and impactful keynote messages.
Access to workshops, breakout sessions, and special non-ticketed events.
Participation in corporate prayer gatherings and fellowship opportunities.
Conference materials and resources.
The One-Day Registration for NACOG Campmeeting 2026 is perfect for those who want to experience a powerful day of worship, fellowship, and spiritual renewal. Whether you can only attend for a single day or want a taste of the whole campmeeting experience, this option provides access to a full day of impactful sessions and dynamic worship.
✅ What’s Included?
Admission to all general sessions, worship services, and events for the selected day.
Access to workshops and breakout sessions scheduled for that day.
Participation in corporate prayer and fellowship opportunities.
Conference materials for the day.
Join us for a powerful weekend experience at the 2026 NACOG Campmeeting! This registration package grants access from Thursday through Sunday, including all evening worship services, workshops, and main events. Weekend attendees will receive a campmeeting packet. Whether reconnecting with old friends or seeking spiritual renewal, this package offers a meaningful way to engage in the heart of Campmeeting.
📅 Friday, July 31, 2026
Join us for a special afternoon of celebration, gratitude, and recognition at the NACOG Campmeeting 20256 Honors Banquet. This elegant event will honor the outstanding contributions of men and women to the National Association of the Church of God.
✅ What’s Included?
A formal banquet lunch in our beautiful, scenic dining hall.
Uplifting music, fellowship, and inspiring words from esteemed guests.
An unforgettable afternoon celebrating faith, dedication, and community impact.
📅 Saturday, August 1, 2026
Start your morning with powerful prayer, uplifting fellowship, and spiritual encouragement at the National Association Women of the Church of God's (NAWCG) Prayer Breakfast during NACOG Campmeeting 2026. This unique gathering is designed to refresh, inspire, and unite women.
✅ What’s Included?
A delicious breakfast in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Anointed prayer and worship led by faith-filled women of God.
Encouraging messages and testimonies to strengthen and uplift.
Fellowship with sisters in Christ from across the nation. Brothers are more than welcome to join us. $40 at the door.
Join the Senior Ministry for a memorable summer outing to Amish Country as part of our Zion’s Hill activities! This enriching experience offers a unique opportunity to step into a simpler way of life, enjoy meaningful fellowship, and explore the rich history and craftsmanship of the Amish community.
🗓 Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
🕐 Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
📍 Location: Simple Life Amish Tour, Volant, Pennsylvania
🚍 Trip Includes:
💵 Cost:
Whether you're coming for the fellowship, the food, or the fascinating glimpse into Amish life, this is a trip you don’t want to miss!
Join the Senior Ministry for a memorable summer outing to Amish Country as part of our Zion’s Hill activities! This enriching experience offers a unique opportunity to step into a simpler way of life, enjoy meaningful fellowship, and explore the rich history and craftsmanship of the Amish community.
🗓 Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
🕐 Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
📍 Location: Simple Life Amish Tour, Volant, Pennsylvania
🚍 Trip Includes:
💵 Cost:
Whether you're coming for the fellowship, the food, or the fascinating glimpse into Amish life, this is a trip you don’t want to miss!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!