NaFFAA 16th National Empowerment Conference 2026

13200 E 14th Pl

Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Full Conference + Gala (Early Bird)
$325
Available until Apr 2

Includes access to opening ceremony from 5:00-7:00 pm on August 13 (Thursday), complete conference, and gala on August 15. Complimentary NaFFAA membership for 1 year also included. After April 1, 2026, ticket price increases to $375.

Gala Only (Early Bird)
$125
Available until Apr 2

Gala night only on August 15, 2026.
After April 1, ticket price increases to $150.

Gala Table (Early Bird)
$1,000
Available until Apr 2

One table (10 seats) at Gala night only on August 15, 2026. After April 1, price increases to $1,250 for a gala table.

Students & Veterans (Conference + Gala)
$275
Available until Jun 16

Ticket includes access to opening ceremony from 5:00-7:00 pm on August 13 (Thursday), complete conference, and gala on August 15.


Available to students and active-duty military/veterans with a valid ID. Discounted pricing is available through June 15. After June 15, regular conference and gala rates apply.

Students & Veterans (Gala Only)
$85
Available until Jun 16

Gala night only on August 15, 2026.


Available to students and active-duty military/veterans with a valid ID. Discounted pricing is available through June 15. After June 15, regular gala rates apply.

