NAfME Eastern Division Meeting

Hosted by
About this event
Indicate the number of rooms and check-in names for each room here.
Indicate number of single-night reservations and provide names for check-in.
Indicate number of single-night reservations and provide names for check-in.
Head count for Saturday's meeting. Breakfast and lunch included.
RSVP for Friday dinner here, courtesy of RIMEA. Cash drinks.
RSVP for Saturday dinner here. Cash drinks.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!