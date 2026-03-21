Rhode Island Music Education Association

Hosted by

Rhode Island Music Education Association

About this event

NAfME Eastern Division Meeting

32 Exchange Terrace at

Memorial Blvd, Providence, RI 02903, USA

Courtyard Downtown Providence: Friday and Saturday Night item
Courtyard Downtown Providence: Friday and Saturday Night
$450

Indicate the number of rooms and check-in names for each room here.

Hotel: Friday Night ONLY item
Hotel: Friday Night ONLY
$225

Indicate number of single-night reservations and provide names for check-in.

Hotel: Saturday Night ONLY item
Hotel: Saturday Night ONLY
$225

Indicate number of single-night reservations and provide names for check-in.

Meeting Attendance item
Meeting Attendance
Free

Head count for Saturday's meeting. Breakfast and lunch included.

Friday Night Dinner at Track 15 Food Hall item
Friday Night Dinner at Track 15 Food Hall
Free

RSVP for Friday dinner here, courtesy of RIMEA. Cash drinks.

Saturday Night Dinner at Union Station Brewery item
Saturday Night Dinner at Union Station Brewery
$40

RSVP for Saturday dinner here. Cash drinks.

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