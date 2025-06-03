NAFW ONLINE AUCTION ✨

Lot: House of Magsarili – “Coat No. 6: Momentum” from Nocturne Designer: Generosa Magsarili Collection: Nocturne – Paris Fashion Week Debut, September 2024 Silhouette: Short-Length Momentum Coat Fabrication: Linton Tweed (navy metallic deadstock), Yellow Floral Brocade This one-of-a-kind piece comes from Nocturne, the 18-piece debut collection by Generosa Magsarili, shown at Paris Fashion Week at the iconic Westin Vendome. Inspired by the journey from sunset to midnight, Nocturne explored the liminal beauty of twilight and transformation, culminating in the symbolic bloom of the Queen of the Night flower. Coat No. 6 marked the pivotal transition between sunset and dusk. Its striking combination of limited edition and no longer available Linton Tweed metallic deadstock and vibrant yellow floral brocade captures that shift—where the last warmth of day meets the mysterious shimmer of nightfall. The inner lining is a luminous sapphire blue, a nod to the deepening evening sky. This Momentum silhouette speaks to movement and memory. A collectible piece, personally sewn by the designer, it is both garment and artwork—imbued with story, craft, and quiet power. Comes with a custom garment bag and certificate of authenticity.