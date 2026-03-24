Naga and the Captainess Shop

About this shop
THIS SHIRT IS A PRE-ORDER FOR OUR MAY 9TH EVENT
Shirts will be available for pick up ONLY.
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It's comfortable and flattering for all.
Drawn by Naga and the Captainess Crew member Imogen Speer
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz./yd.² (142 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, Mexico, Honduras, or the US
Sizing Mens:
Measure around chest to fit
S - 34-37 in
M - 38-41 in
L - 42-45 in
XL - 46-49 in
XXL 50-53 in
Sizing Womens:
Measure around chest to fit
S size 0-2 - 30-32 in
M size 4-6 - 32-34 in
L size 8-10 - 34-36 in
XL size 10-12 - 36-38 in
XXL size 14-19 - 38-40in
Disclaimer: The fabric is slightly sheer and may appear see-through, especially in lighter colors or under certain lighting conditions.
Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!
THIS SHIRT IS A PRE-ORDER FOR OUR MAY 9TH EVENT
Shirts will be available for pick up ONLY.
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It's comfortable and flattering for all.
Drawn by Naga and the Captainess Crew member Imogen Speer
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz./yd.² (142 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, Mexico, Honduras, or the US
Size guide:
Small is 6-8 years
medium is 10-12
large is 14-16
Disclaimer: The fabric is slightly sheer and may appear see-through, especially in lighter colors or under certain lighting conditions.
Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!
THIS HOODIE IS A PRE-ORDER FOR OUR MAY 9TH EVENT
HOODIE will be available for pick up ONLY.
rendition of the Y2K hoodie. Featuring a relaxed fit, double-layered hood, and brushed fleece interior, it's crafted with heavyweight durability and timeless appeal.
Features: Double-layered hood. No drawcord. Single kangaroo pocket. Relaxed fit. Unisex sizing. Tear away label.
Fabrication: 10 oz, 65% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 35% polyester fleece, 3 end fleece. Athletic Heather: 62% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 38% polyester fleece.
THIS HOODIE IS A PRE-ORDER FOR OUR MAY 9TH EVENT
HOODIE will be available for pick up ONLY.
THIS POSTER IS A PRE-ORDER FOR OUR MAY 9TH EVENT
The poster will be available for pick up ONLY.
Only 100 printed, this custom screen printed design is a commemorative piece of artwork to celebrate Naga and free public art!
THIS Koozie IS A PRE-ORDER FOR OUR MAY 9TH EVENT
The koozie will be available for pick up ONLY.
A throwback to our kickstarter merch! Enjoy a cold drink with our original logo artwork.
Premium holographic sticker of Naga. Perfect for your water bottle, laptop, or journal.
THIS STICKER IS A PRE-ORDER FOR OUR MAY 9TH EVENT
The STICKER will be available for pick up ONLY.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!