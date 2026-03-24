Naga and the Captainess Shop

THIS SHIRT IS A PRE-ORDER FOR OUR MAY 9TH EVENT





Shirts will be available for pick up ONLY.



This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It's comfortable and flattering for all.

Drawn by Naga and the Captainess Crew member Imogen Speer



• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton

• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz./yd.² (142 g/m²)

• Pre-shrunk fabric

• Side-seamed construction

• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping

• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, Mexico, Honduras, or the US





Sizing Mens:

Measure around chest to fit

S - 34-37 in

M - 38-41 in

L - 42-45 in

XL - 46-49 in

XXL 50-53 in





Sizing Womens:

Measure around chest to fit

S size 0-2 - 30-32 in

M size 4-6 - 32-34 in

L size 8-10 - 34-36 in

XL size 10-12 - 36-38 in

XXL size 14-19 - 38-40in



Disclaimer: The fabric is slightly sheer and may appear see-through, especially in lighter colors or under certain lighting conditions.

Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!