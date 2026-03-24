Illuminate The Arts

Hosted by

Illuminate The Arts

About this event

Naga Spring Party

Rainbow Falls

San Francisco, CA 94118, USA

Tier 2 // Off to Sea
$35
Tier 3 // Adventure is Calling
$40
Last Chance // Final Voyage
$45
Naga Supporter
$100

Your donation helps keep Naga shining by supporting regular cleaning and care to keep the sea serpent free of dirt and looking magical.

Naga Hero
$250

A hero level contribution helps repair Naga’s shimmering scales, ensuring the legendary sea serpent remains strong, beautiful, and ready to delight park visitors.

Naga Champion
$500

Your generous support refills Naga’s bubble machine tank for a full month, keeping the magic flowing as bubbles drift through the air.

Add a donation for Illuminate The Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!