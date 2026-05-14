National Association Of Hispanic Nurses

Hosted by

National Association Of Hispanic Nurses

About this event

NAHN Central FL Scholarship and Award Sponsorship and donations

6535 NEMOURS PKWY ORLANDO

FL 32827

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsor

One reserved table (6 guests/company representatives)

Opportunity to provide welcome remarks during the event

Company logo featured prominently on all promotional materials, event signage, and

social media

Full-page ad in event program

Special recognition during scholarship presentation

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

One reserved table (6 guests/company representatives)

Company logo on event materials and social media

Half-page ad in event program

Verbal recognition during event

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Four event tickets

Logo included in event program and signage

Social media recognition

Quarter-page ad in event program

Bronze
$500

Two event tickets

Name recognition in event program

Social media acknowledgment

Donation Level: Scholarship Champion
$1,000
Donation Level: Future Nurse Advocate: $500
$500
Donation Level: Student Supporter: $250
$250
Donation Level: Friends of NAHN
$100
Add a donation for National Association Of Hispanic Nurses

$

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