NAHN Central FL Scholarship and Award Sponsorship and donations

Hosted by
About this event
FL 32827
Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsor
One reserved table (6 guests/company representatives)
Opportunity to provide welcome remarks during the event
Company logo featured prominently on all promotional materials, event signage, and
social media
Full-page ad in event program
Special recognition during scholarship presentation
One reserved table (6 guests/company representatives)
Company logo on event materials and social media
Half-page ad in event program
Verbal recognition during event
Four event tickets
Logo included in event program and signage
Social media recognition
Quarter-page ad in event program
Two event tickets
Name recognition in event program
Social media acknowledgment
$
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