Nails Baseball Club

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Nails Baseball Club

About the memberships

Nails Baseball Club Fall 2026 Dues: Returning Athlete

Commitment Deposit
$250

No expiration

Due by July 3rd.

This secures your athletes roster spot and confirms his commitment to the Nails for the Fall 2026 season. This deposit allows your athletes uniforms to be ordered and delivered before the start of the fall season.

Fall 2026 Player Dues (FULL)
$745

No expiration

Paid in full option is still due by July 3rd to confirm commitment. Commitment Deposit and Fall 2026 season costs:

League Play, Tournaments, Field Rentals, Game Balls, Insurance, Team Building Events and other operational costs.

Returning players will be provided 1 hat, 1 practice jersey, socks and a belt.

Fall 2026 Player Dues: Less Deposit
$495

No expiration

Fall 2026 season costs:

League Play, Tournaments, Field Rentals, Game Balls, Insurance, Team Building Events and other operational costs.

Returning players will be provided 1 hat, 1 practice jersey, socks and a belt.

Fall 2026 Player Dues: Less Deposit (INSTALLMENT OPTION)
$165

No expiration

Installments will be due in July, August and September. Full Player dues must be paid Prior to the first game of the season.

Fall 2026 season costs:

League Play, Tournaments, Field Rentals, Game Balls, Insurance, Team Building Events and other operational costs.

Returning players will be provided 1 hat, 1 practice jersey, socks and a belt.

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