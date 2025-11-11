Naismith Nation $1.00 membership challenge

🥉 ROOKIE — $1 / Month

Where the Journey Begins

Take your first step into the game that builds character. As a Rookie, you help support youth athletes while unlocking exclusive access to the Naismith Nation community.

Perks:

✅ Monthly entry into giveaway drawings (gear, event passes, and more)

✅ Early alerts for local tournaments, camps, and competitions

✅ Exclusive Rookie digital badge for your profile or social media

✅ Behind-the-scenes stories and updates from the Good Sportsmanship Tour

✅ The pride of helping young players learn to “Play the Right Way”