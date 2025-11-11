Naismith Nation $1.00 membership challenge

Offered by
Renews monthly
Where the Journey Begins
Take your first step into the game that builds character. As a Rookie, you help support youth athletes while unlocking exclusive access to the Naismith Nation community.
Perks:
✅ Monthly entry into giveaway drawings (gear, event passes, and more)
✅ Early alerts for local tournaments, camps, and competitions
✅ Exclusive Rookie digital badge for your profile or social media
✅ Behind-the-scenes stories and updates from the Good Sportsmanship Tour
✅ The pride of helping young players learn to “Play the Right Way”
Every legend starts as a Rookie — your $1 keeps the mission alive.
Valid for one year
Level Up Your Game
You’ve moved up! Player Members are the heartbeat of Naismith Nation — dedicated fans and supporters who bring the spirit of sportsmanship to life.
Perks:
🏀 All ROOKIE benefits
💸 10–15% discount on official Naismith Nation merchandise
🎟️ Priority invitations to youth programs, clinics, and special events
🎥 Exclusive “Player Zone” videos & tour highlights
📣 Recognition as a Founding Member on our digital Wall of Sportsmanship
🎁 Annual member gift (limited-edition patch, wristband, or sticker set)
You’re not just in the crowd — you’re on the team.
Valid for one year
Lead the Nation
You’re all in — leading by example and representing the best in the game.
As an All-Star, your membership helps us expand the Good Sportsmanship Tour and bring programs to more schools and communities.
Perks:
🌟 All PLAYER benefits
👕 Exclusive All-Star apparel (limited-edition tee or hat)
📸 VIP access at select Tour events
🎙️ Member-only livestreams with coaches and mentors
🎫 Invitation to the annual Good Sportsmanship Awards Gala
The All-Stars inspire others to play fair, dream big, and give back.
Valid for one year
Where Influence Meets Access
Welcome to the top tier of Naismith Nation — where members become part of the legacy.
As a Legend, you gain direct access to the heart of the Tour, our athletes, and the mission itself. You don’t just support the game — you shape its future.
Perks:
🏀 All ALL-STAR benefits
🎖️ Personalized Legend certificate and digital Hall of Fame listing
🎥 Private virtual meet-and-greets with players, mentors, and guest coaches
🤝 Opportunities to attend select live Tour events and receptions
💬 Direct Q&A sessions with athletes and program leaders
🎁 Legend Pack: Exclusive signed item or collector’s keepsake
💌 Recognition on our national donor wall & annual report
Legends aren’t born — they’re built. Join the ranks and make history.
